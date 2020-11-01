2020 Catholic High School Homecoming Court
Catholic High School’s 2020 homecoming court includes, seated from left, Hannah Trappey, Isabella Kidder, Journee Mitchell, Abigail Richthofen, Elisabeth Boyer and Macy Lipari. Standing from left are Caroline Broussard, Rebecca Delcambre, Cameron Schwing, Morgan Verret, Jodi Suire, Michelle Sapienza and Hannah Broussard. The queen, first maid and second maid will be announced at halftime of Thursday’s football game against Houma Christian.

