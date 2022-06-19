For many watching the international situation unfold in Ukraine, learning the names, places and people of that area of the world has been a new experience.
But for Edwin Patout, hearing the daily news and events of the country brings back familiar memories of his time volunteering in the Peace Corps in 2005.
“After wanting an adventure in my life I joined the Peace Corps in 2005, and I ended up teaching at a Catholic university in Ukraine,” Patout said.
Speaking to the New Iberia Kiwanis Club Thursday afternoon, Patout described his time in the country that is now on everyone’s mind. Patout arrived in Ukraine right after the Orange Revolution and spent most of the time at the university teaching business students who spoke relatively good English how to construct business plans for grants and social programs.
Something that was very clear to Patout even back then was the “struggle between east and west,” where he said eastern Ukraine had more of a Russian background while the west tended more toward Europe.
“Coming fresh out of New Iberia, the first assignment was whether you would go east or west so that kind of started the cultural experience I had,” he said.
After he was placed in in western Ukraine, Patout said he tried his best to learn the Ukrainian language, and was also immersed into the complicated religious and cultural tensions that are still present in the culture. The tensions that have exploded into the current war were there during Patout’s assignment.
Watching the situation unfold in the past four months has been a hard experience, but Patout said he does his best to keep up with it.
“It’s sad, I watch it all the time,” he said. “I know all the characters and players and it’s hard to say what will happen.”
Since his time in the Peace Corps, Patout said he returned to Ukraine three times and has friends and students that he has kept in contact with. Since the war broke out, he has heard back from some, but not all.
“I had two students, I’ve been back three times and I’d see these people often and I have not heard from them and that's pretty upsetting,” Patout said.