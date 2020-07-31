Parkview Drive located in the heart of New Iberia

“Parked” in the middle of New Iberia is Parkview Drive, a road that has a great deal of history in not only the road itself but the name it carries.
Parkview Drive got its name because it connects and forms a boundary for one of the Teche Area’s most prominent locations — City Park in New Iberia.
At over a mile long, Parkview Drive is also known as La. 87, a road that connects New Iberia and the city of Jeanerette.
Ending in Jeanerette
From the northwest, La. 87 begins at a junction with La. 86 at present-day Duperier Avenue in New Iberia.
La. 87 heads southeast as an undivided two-lane highway through a residential neighborhood, initially traveling along Oak Street. After a few blocks, however, the route makes a zigzag over to Parkview Drive via Ashton Street. Exactly one mile along the route is an intersection with North Lewis Avenue, a commercial thoroughfare that is designated as La. 87 Spur and crosses a vertical lift bridge over Bayou Teche.
After exiting the city limits, La. 87 continues to parallel the east bank of the bayou through unincorporated Iberia Parish for approximately 10 miles.
Over that stretch, the surroundings gradually transitions from a mix of farmland and newer suburban development to a generally rural area. A succession of bridges connect La. 87 with the busier west bank of Bayou Teche. The first two are located at junctions with La. 3195 and La. 320 near Olivier. These are followed by locally maintained bridges near Lifenite and Loisel. Continuing southeast, two state highway bridges connect La. 87 with the city of Jeanerette on the opposite bank.
City Park
One of the biggest attractions in the Teche Area is City Park by way of Parkview Drive. The concept and eventual completion of the City Park happened in the early 1900s. Opened from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., City Park offers numerous activities including walking and biking trails, playground, fishing pond, picnic areas, recreation center and BMX skateboard park. To this day, the park is a staple in the New Iberia community.
Looking for a copy of The Daily Iberian?
Among the locations to pick up a copy of The Daily Iberian when traveling along Parkview Drive is Walgreens, located at 1102 Parkview Dr.