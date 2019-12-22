I love being be outside in winter. I want to see all that nature reveals when she sheds her colorful coat of autumn. What culinary treats lie beneath the mighty oaks, where do the dragonflies of summer go when the last month begins and how big has the bunny family that lives in the woods grown to be?
I want to watch the fronts roll in from the North and the West and then see the tiny northern visitors lined up on the wires as I drive home and watch the hawks floating over the cane fields hunting for dinner. I want to see the frost on my neighbor’s roof early in the morning before the sun quickly melts it; and watch the squirrels scurrying for the last bit of acorns beneath the live oaks. I want to gather gifts from the December yard — citrus from the trees, camellias to put in vases that were a birthday present from a dear friend and pine cones that have fallen from the trees near the road. I love the reveal. I love the nakedness of winter and the wonder of December.
Inside, within the bareness and the stolen quietness, within this house that will soon be filled with family and sound, I try to recall the details of past Decembers. I think of the subtle warmth and the people there to make it special, their voices and laughter and the heartfelt biddings of “Merry Christmas” but, thankfully, I struggle to remember what worries may have been dimming the magic. This lack of recollection makes me think about time and its magical effect, its purpose, really. I think of the figurative concept of “moving through time.” It carries us forward, as it must and it washes away the troubles and concerns, leaving behind just the good stuff — like little pebbles on the beach after the tide rolls out — smooth and shiny and brilliant from a cleansing; that is what is left of the Decembers, a rich golden resin that was our past.
I share this sudden and reflective thought because it is nearly Christmas; it is the Christmas that we will reflect upon next year and in the years to come. It is the Christmas that will give us the memory of all that are here, a memory that will matter. These moments ahead are fragile and somewhat over anticipated and overdone.
I hope we can all disregard most of the seasonal hype and understand that the “things” of Christmas will most likely be forgotten; time will not keep a list of material objects; it will not concern itself with items in shops and boxes delivered. It will, however, help us to remember the warm wishes, the still and cold night when we look up at the vastness of the Christmas sky, the afternoon spent in the kitchen with a child, the smell of cinnamon and evergreens, and the fleeting moments with the people we love.
Time will only leave behind that golden resin of warmth that was this Christmas for “Christmas is the day that holds all time together.” (Alexander Smith)
PAM SHENSKY is a wife and mom to five.