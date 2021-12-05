I promised you a Part II and here it is. The timeline is early November and I’m working on this story while sitting on another plane. We’re headed to Napa Valley to celebrate my sixty-fifth birthday and we’re delayed and all our flights are canceled. The only option was to fly to Ontario to get to California in the wee hours of the morning. I told Doctor in a low steady voice while readjusting in my tiny seat due to a numb left leg, “I’m not going to Ontario to get to California. Let’s just go home,” and we did. We got permission from the pilot to let us off the plane and we walked down one of those temporary stair things that they wheel on over by a worker down there with a yellow vest. The steps were so narrow that I even had to walk almost sideways to fit my size six shoe on a rung. You can imagine what Doctor looked like with his size twelves and a knee filled with fluid (see Part I). The pilot wished us luck as he stood outside the plane on the first rung and watched us dig up our luggage from the fuselage and drove home. He even waved goodby like my Daddy used to do standing on the driveway. I wanted to take a picture of the condition of the fuselage but I was afraid the pilot would think we’re some Russian spies. I can only tell you that none of us should hand over our precious luggage ever. After getting over the disappointment of missing our trip we spent three days in New Orleans with Doctor limping and me hiding behind sunglasses due to that bathroom experience (see Part 1). We had great weather, meals, naps, champagne from Emily and Jacques, and the rooftop lounge at the Higgins Hotel watching the sunrise and sunset was magical. Doctor’s knee is better and he’s making less faces now and my eye has now gone through all the worst colors on the paint wheel, but on top of all of the above, the Braves won! Jacques summed up the World Series win in a text. “The birds are chirping a little louder this morning, coffee tastes a little better, and the air is crisp.” Silver linings!
Things have settled down since then. We had a wonderful Thanksgiving with lots of family and lots of food, including banana pudding and peace on Earth and good will toward men. We don’t like bananas in our pudding so I just skimmed off all the vanilla wafers and Cool Whip with a large spoon and now I’m nauseated. Four year old George didn’t get the peace and goodwill memo though. We celebrated his birthday a couple of days early in that he’d be in Chicago on that day. I baked my chocolate cake I’ve been baking since the seventies and when I checked it the two layers looked like someone smashed some brownies and put it in cake pans. Aha, I forgot to add the boiling water. I jumped in the car and picked up a sheet cake that could’ve served a National Guard unit with leftovers. The cake was so big it didn’t even fit in my Rouse’s basket. I laughed the whole way out and into the parking lot while doing isometrics in order to keep it balanced. I haven’t done isometrics in ages. George was thrilled with his cake and blowing out his candles and opening a few gifts that were mainly cars and trucks, then he opened the last one from Aunt Noonie and it was pajamas. He broke out in tears as though someone had stuck his finger in a light socket then he arose and cocked back his foot as though he was a reincarnation of Tom Dempsey and kicked the box into the air landing a good field goal feet away. He was removed from the kitchen for a good bit while we laughed and agreed we’d never stop laughing at that kick and It’ll certainly be an annual Christmas story. The next morning they left for Chicago but not before Precious George locked the bathroom door and none of us could get in. I’m going to Chicago for Christmas in a couple of weeks and toting those pajamas over there and re-wrapping them for him to open Christmas Eve. I pray he kicks it again.
PHYLLIS BELANGER MATA was born at the old Dauterive Hospital and grew up on Wayne Street. She is a 1974 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and is a chili dog “without the wiener” aficionado.