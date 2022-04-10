When Louisiana’s saltwater fishermen travel offshore for the May 27 opening of the 2022 private recreational red snapper season in state and federal waters they’ll be able to keep three keeper-sized red snapper per person daily.
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission increased the creel limit from two to three at its regular monthly meeting on Thursday in Baton Rouge. While many outdoorsmen around here preferred and asked for an increase of four red snapper per person, that’s a big plus and welcome.
Local saltwater fishermen such as Dr. Darryl Elias Sr. and his sons Dr. Darryl Elias Jr. and Dr. Eric Elias, along with Marty Delaune, Jacques Hebert, Lannie Buteau, Paul Migues, David Detwiler, Dave Richardson, Blake Fouquier, Rhett Lanie, Jonathan Foreman, Dr. Sam Foster, Foster Searcy, Larry Doiron Jr. and many more who head out from Cypremort Point to fish around the oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico can start harvesting red snapper the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend. They’ll be able to fish Friday, Saturday and Sunday, plus Memorial Day.
According to the LWFC, the season will run three-day weekends at least through Labor Day Weekend and, like Memorial Day Weekend, will include Labor Day Monday.
The season will remain open until the recreational harvest approaches or reaches the state’s annual private recreational allocation of 809,316 pounds. That total could have been higher. It was reduced to cover because the state’s quota was exceeded by 6,918 pounds in 2021 after the LWFC extended the season past Labor Day Weekend.
We are in better shape than we were before 2019 when the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council decided April 14, 2019, to hand over management of red snapper in state and federal waters below Louisiana to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the LWFC. Local saltwater fishermen breathed a sigh of relief because shrinking creel limits and ridiculously short seasons imposed by the federal government in the 2000s and early 2010s.
They were upset, rightfully so, because this region of the Gulf is and has been teeming with red snapper but suffering from federal regulations encompassing the entire Gulf. In short, we were getting the short end of the harvest quota stick in this part of the Gulf.
Three years ago, Jacques Hebert of Jeanerette said, “There’s an abundant number of snapper out there. They’re almost a nuisance.
“We’re pleased the state has control of the offshore fishery. You know, the state knows the local fishery better than federal. They (feds) have no clue what’s going on.”
Louisiana’s season closed as scheduled last year on Sept. 7 but upon further review, considering the recreational harvest was far under the quota, it was extended before closing a little more than three months later on Dec. 31. As a result it went 1 percent over the state’s private recreational allocation set for 2021.
Sure, an increase in the creel limit from two red snapper (16 inches or longer) to four per person would have been ideal this year for several reasons but we’ll take three.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.