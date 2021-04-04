As vaccinations climb, infections decrease and hospitals find some breathing room after a year of COVID-19 driven occupancy rates, people on the street seem to be losing their fear of the disease.
Even though the state’s mask mandate is in effect until later this month, you wouldn’t be able to tell from the streets of New Iberia this weekend. Sure, the doors of businesses and public places still carry the signs telling patrons that masks are required to enter, but they aren’t being enforced. The masked were outnumbered, at least by casual observation, by the great unmasked portion of the populace.
There is reason to feel hopeful. The nation saw 4 million people vaccinated Friday, a number that was unthinkable several weeks ago. The most vulnerable portion of our population, those above 70 years of age, are seeing vaccination rates above 70 percent.
But the rest of us have a long way to go. The sought after “herd immunity” will allegedly kick in when upwards of 75 percent of the populace is vaccinated, but even the most vaccinated region in Louisiana is less than a third of the way there. In Region 4, which covers the bulk of the Teche Area, we are still at around 15 percent, not even a quarter of the way there yet.
The reason that there is a race to vaccinate the population is that as long as a significant portion of the public is still unvaccinated, there is a good chance that other variants of the coronavirus will present themselves. Yes, therapies for treating the disease have improved and outcomes are better for those who do contract the virus. That doesn’t mean you want to catch it, because it is still a painful experience.
And as the virus is allowed to continue developing in the larger part of the population, variants will occur. The vaccines that have been developed have so far coped with the variants as well, but not as effectively as with the original SARS-2 coronavirus.
The bottom line is that we ain’t out of the woods yet. The positivity rate of tests in recent weeks have still fluctuated between 1.5 and 2.5 percent each day, even as the number of tests have dropped dramatically. The current graph of the disease is not at zero, instead hovering at the same level it was between the first and second waves last year.
So we are faced with a choice, both individually and as a people. Do we continue to take precautions and force that curve to nose dive into the ground? Or do we celebrate a partial victory and give the enemy a chance to regroup, reform and reinfect a large swath of the population?
For those of you who have ever seen John Carpenter’s “Halloween,” you know that the evil is not dead until you see it drawn, quartered and burned beyond recognition. Think of COVID-19 the same way. Do you want to be the person who turned their back on the killer and let it escape to kill again?
It’s your choice. End the movie now. Take the precautions, wear the mask and social distance. For all of our sakes.