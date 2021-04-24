The recent — and ongoing — Seacor Power lift boat tragedy south of Port Fourchon in the Gulf of Mexico is a reminder that though President Biden’s plans to move the U.S. away from a fossil fuel-based economy are already underway, the Teche Area remains strongly tied to the oil industry.
At least one of the crew members — the six survivors who were rescued have not been identified by the Coast Guard — is from the Teche Area, and many others from nearby communities within easy driving range of our area like Abbeville, Breaux Bridge, Houma and Thibodaux.
That’s been the case for a lot of Gulf oilfield-related tragedies. Not only do Teche Area companies work to manufacture and outfit rigs and crewboats, local residents also fill out their fair share of crews on those rigs and boats.
Like our Gulf Coast neighbors to the east and west, from Texas to Grand Isle, the downturn in the oil business starting in 2015 took a big toll on the economic life of Iberia Parish.
Yet oil-related work still dominates much of our economy and provides jobs to many local residents, directly and indirectly.
It’s often tough, dangerous work, as these tragedies remind us. And the resulting lawsuits — two already filed on behalf of family members of two missing men — are another reminder of how dangerous it can be.
Keep in mind the 19 members of the boat that overturned in rough seas.
Six of them have been recovered and declared dead — Capt. David Ledet, 63, of Thibodaux; Ernest Williams, 69, of Arnaudville; Anthony Hartford, 53, of New Orleans; James “Tracy” Wallingsford, 55, of Gilbert; Lawrence Warren, 36, of Terrytown; and most recently, Quinon Pitre, 31, of St. Landry Parish.
Another seven remain missing — Delcambre native Dylan Daspit, Jay Guevara, Gregory Walcott, Darren Encalade, Jason Krell, Chaz Morales and Cooper Rozands.
Thankfully we have the Cajun Navy, among other volunteers, helping search for those who have not yet been found, along with private divers hired by Seacor.
Remember those who have gone missing, and the ones who’ve been found. Keep them and their families in your prayers and thoughts.