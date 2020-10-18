TIHS IS WHY WE LIVE HERE: Debiasi lends talents, energy to community projects, beautification

What do you get when a professional grant writer meets a community designer? A creative idea that is planned, supported, and implemented!
When Tammy Debiasi was introduced to Anne Darrah, they felt an immediate connection through a shared vision, to beautify their neighborhood. They worked together tirelessly to secure grant funding to paint four houses in what is known as Li’l Brooklyn. Their goal was to make an aesthetically interesting street while inspiring pride in the neighborhood. The first phase of their project is complete. Currently, they are helping people in the neighborhood with home ownership. Their goal is to empower the neighborhood to take on the revitalization project themselves and establish a nonprofit organization.
Tammy Debiasi grew up in New Iberia as the granddaughter of Italian immigrants. Her family owned a store on Henry Street, and Tammy heard stories from her grandfather that the area between Rosier St. and Johnston Alley were slave quarters for the Duperier Plantation. She loves learning about history and has written a grant for a historian to find out more about the area where she lives, to verify the stories she’s heard. From her grandfather who would provide running water for the residents in Li’l Brooklyn, Tammy inherited an altruistic attitude.
Professionally, Tammy spent years driving to and from Baton Rouge as a grant writer for the Office of Adult and Aging Services. Now that she is retired, she enjoys staying put. Commuting was exhausting. It took her about 6 months to rest before she became involved with community service. Working with Anne Darrah led her to more volunteer grant writing with Iberia Cultural Resources Association. Director Cathy Indest heard about Tammy’s skills, so she recruited her to write a grant for the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival. We don’t know yet if the grant will be awarded, so stay tuned.
When I met Tammy, I wondered what motivated her to learn about grant writing. Tammy has a disabled adult daughter. After Hurricane Katrina, she looked into HUD grants to secure an independent home for her. She says that many people are unaware of what opportunities exist in housing, grant funding, and community development. She continues to lend her knowledge to others with genuine concern and confidence.
Tammy lives in New Iberia because of family history. She stays because of the people she serves. “There are good people living here,” she says of the people in her neighborhood, “working class in their 50s, 60s, and 70s.” Tammy hopes that by arming them with knowledge and pride, they can now work with the city to create a more attractive and comfortable area to live. Plans are already underway for a neighborhood park. People like Tammy who dedicate their time, talent, and energy to community projects make New Iberia a beautiful place to live.