THIS IS WHY WE LIVE HERE: Mitchell gives back as JAG specialist, and through Diabetic Kitchen

“One good man teaches many, men believe what they behold;
One deed of kindness noticed is worth forty that are told.
Who stands with men of honor learns to hold his honor dear,
For right living speaks a language which to every one is clear.”
From Sermons We See by Edgar Guest
From Sermons We See is a favorite poem of Nathaniel Mitchell Sr., who was known as “Super Nat” in high school. He follows the poem’s guidance showing that he has superpowers for service and is one good man who teaches many.
As the son of a single mother, Nathaniel found a mentor in his uncle, Coach Herman James Sr., who gave him a job working at West End Park, first as a basket boy, and later as a lifeguard. “(My uncle) gave me my start in service to the community,” says Mitchell. “I worked emergency centers for the hurricanes.”
In those days, Nat attended Catholic High School. He later transferred to New Iberia Senior High where now, in full circle, he works as a JAG specialist. JAG stands for Jobs for America’s Graduates. According to the JAG website, a JAG specialist is a teacher, an advocate, and a caring adult, all qualifications that Mr. Mitchell fulfills. He lights up when he talks about his work with young people. “It all started when I did juvenile drug court in law enforcement. I saw that I had a way with kids. That experience opened a door for me.”
Nat knows that relationships are key to connecting with youth. He admits that when he was growing up he hated teachers. They were never kind to him. They looked at him like he was trouble, and maybe he was, but they did not try to build a relationship with him. In contrast, Mr. Mitchell opens his heart to his students and works hard for them. He coordinates field trips, speakers, and job shadowing. “We give them the tools necessary to be successful.”
Mr. Mitchell is not sure how the JAG course will run this year. It will look different. He’s been reaching out to his students for help with technology. “Now it’s time for them to teach me.”
If there is a positive program happening, it’s likely that “Super Nat” is involved. One of his projects is the Diabetic Kitchen which is not really a kitchen; rather, a place for gathering with professionals to learn about managing diabetes. He’s created a web page from which one can email three different doctors for free advice. The Diabetic Kitchen does not charge a membership fee. “The community supplies our needs when we need it. We will never charge. It’s an opportunity to be there for someone when needed.”
Nat Mitchell likes to remain behind the scenes, but his involvement with the community has created a confidence in him. People trust him. He credits his wife of 34 years and God for keeping him inspired to continue his mission.
“My greatest joy comes from planning, organizing, and carrying out projects in my church, school or family community.” Why does Nat Mitchell live in New Iberia? He feels he is called to community service, and New Iberia is a beautiful place with kind people and a slow pace where he can execute his vision. He has plans, ideas and a big heart for making New Iberia a safe, happy and healthy place to live.
MARGARET SIMON is an elementary teacher of gifted students in Iberia Parish. She writes a blog regularly at reflectionsontheteche.com.