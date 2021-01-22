In 2005, Hurricane Katrina was a disaster that left many people with damaged homes and damaged lives. Some people, however, have a way of turning tragedy to good, creating a time to re-evaluate their goals and start a new phase of life.
Following Katrina, Barry and Jenny LaCour of New Orleans began looking for a country home. They knew they wanted to stay in Louisiana, preferably close to Jenny’s family in Patterson. Through occasional visits to the area, they would pick up a copy of the Lifestyle magazine. “We liked the cultural atmosphere, something to do every weekend. We felt it would be easy to become a part of the community,” reflected Jenny LaCour. “It was really something beyond ourselves. A feeling we got.”
Barry added, “It was more than that for me. I have family history in New Iberia.” Barry’s grandfather grew up in New Iberia. Although he had never visited, he felt a connection to his family here.
Barry LaCour left corporate law in New Orleans to take a chance on life in the country. Jenny found the listing for their home out on Old Jeanerette Road. “No one was here. So I was able to explore the property.” While Barry tied up his law practice, Jenny bought the home and began working in the overgrown gardens.
The LaCours have many stories about the discoveries they’ve made around their home. They’ve discovered old lawn mowers as well as a hidden rose garden. “Everything was overrun by vines and debris up to our height.” The house is believed to be a farmhouse from the Olive Branch Plantation. The walls are made of double cypress. “The house has good bones and a good feeling,” said Jenny. “We will never be bored, and we have the best neighbors anybody could ever hope for in Mike and Wendy Parich.” Their two homes are connected by what was known as the “Garden of Eden.”
When he moved to New Iberia, Barry decided to volunteer with CASA. Little did he know that before he finished training, there would be a job opening for a lawyer representing children in need of care in the 16th Judicial District. He decided to take the job, and what was a “let’s see how this goes” occupation has become his vocation for almost nine years.
Working with children in difficult family situations can be delicate and challenging work. Barry said it’s all worth it for the occasional “grand slam” when what needs to happen for a child happens, whether reuniting with family or finding a new home. “In 40 years of law practice, it’s the most rewarding work I’ve ever done.”
This pandemic time has taken its toll on many of us. The LaCours have had their share of difficulties, including the death of Barry’s father at 102 years old, but they are proud of their decision to adopt New Iberia as their home. They have found a place of peace and a community to love.
MARGARET SIMON is an elementary teacher of gifted students in Iberia Parish. She writes a blog regularly at reflectionsontheteche.com.