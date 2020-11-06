“Ray is a powerhouse,” said Anne Darrah, who is directing the Li’l Brooklyn revitalization project on Henry Street. Anne pointed to a house on Henry Street, “He lives right there. Since he was laid off, he’s been out here every day. If you need anything, he’s your man.”
On a Friday morning in August, I decided to volunteer to help with the Li’l Brooklyn project. Anne handed me a paintbrush and a can of green paint. I started painting the porch of a tiny yellow house. Ray pulled up with a roller on a long handle and started talking. I asked him how he got involved with the project. “Well, they were having this meeting in the park. My wife wanted to go. I was suspicious, but I went along with her. When I heard about what they were doing, I couldn’t sit still and let ’em work. I had to join ’em.”
Ray Bennett is not a native of New Iberia. He grew up in North Carolina, moved to Alabama, and came to Lafayette looking for work. He found a cooking job in the oil field. He’s been cooking for twenty-two years, then COVID hit. People talk about COVID like they do a hurricane. There’s the time before COVID, and there will eventually be a time after COVID. This ongoing storm wiped out Ray’s job.
Ray is not the kind of person who stands on the sidelines; he gets out and gets dirty. On Henry Street, he can be seen working beside volunteers from the Boy Scouts to real estate agents. And every person leaves feeling like they’ve made a new friend. Neighbors stop by to tease Ray. Some stop to offer him a bottle of water. Some offer donations. And some want him to do work at their houses.
Anne Darrah said Ray is someone she can count on every day. “He treats every house as his house. He’s the one who gets the scaffolding, the paint brushes, whatever you need. I send all volunteers to Ray.”
When I talked to Ray about why he lives here in New Iberia, he said his roots are deep in the ground. He spoke affectionately about his wife, Paula. Together they own two houses on Henry Street. He told me when they met, he thought she was trying to get a job. Paula showed up to set the record straight on how they met. As she tells it, she was checking on contracts with Evangeline Maid, and Ray said, “You applying for the trucker job?”
She grinned remembering. “I told him yes I was.” Ray said Paula came back looking for him, but as she told it, he was the one looking for her. Whoever’s story you believe, Paula and Ray have made it through some tough times in 27 years, but they look at the bright side of life.
Ray said he wanted to put his fingerprint on the Li’l Brooklyn Project. He had to work for everything he has and wants to do better for others. “When you do good, good comes from it. There’s a pride here now. A pride in the work. A pride in the neighborhood.”
MARGARET SIMON is an elementary teacher of gifted students in Iberia Parish. She writes a blog regularly at reflectionsontheteche.com.