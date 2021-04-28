“I can’t expect anyone else to do (good work) if I am not willing to do it.”
Alee Khambounleuang was raised in Lanexang Village in Coteau. Her parents were Lao refugees who met in California and made their way to New Iberia, one of the founding families of the Lanexang Village. I met with Alee on the grounds of Wat Thammarattanaram temple in Coteau, and we washed the Buddha statues together. This is a tradition of the Lao New Year that is celebrated in mid-April, a ritual that symbolizes washing away the bad of the old year. Alee, age 36, embraces the traditions of her ancestors and values her religious community.
While Alee was growing up in New Iberia, she attended public schools and speaks proudly of being in the first graduating class at Westgate. Her parents didn’t talk much about their life back in Laos and how they came to live here. She recalls that her father bought one of the first houses in Lanexang Village. “I remember my parents working two jobs, like when it was crawfish season, peeling crawfish or working at Fruit of the Loom, wherever there were jobs.” Her parents set high expectations and gave her a strong work ethic.
Alee’s father, Sengthong Kittikoune, passed his citizenship test, so he was able to sponsor his mother coming to the States. Alee was unable to communicate with her grandmother, she recalls, “I had to learn Lao.” Alee regrets that she never learned to read or write the language, but she can fluently speak it. Her family has always been helpful in the community, whether translating or helping with filling out forms.
Alee has taken this community trust and turned it to good. In the past year, Alee has organized voter registration and two vaccination days for people of Wat Thammarattanaram temple. She hopes that the elders will trust her more and be more open to new ideas. “Asian people tend to be quiet,” she said. She sees the advantages and disadvantages of this cultural understanding. “Change is slow,” says Alee. “We accept that.” By being a part of the corporate world, Alee realizes that challenging traditional ways can bring about new ideas. “We have a younger crowd coming up and we’d like for them to have a space to be.”
Alee decided to come back to New Iberia after graduating from Centenary College in Shreveport. She worked for a few years in a highly competitive market before getting a job in Lafayette. She wanted to start a family of her own close to the family and community that raised her. “Everyone here knows me. Sometimes you want to go back to your safe space.” Her nine-year-old daughter is in school at Coteau and has been diagnosed with dyslexia. Alee says parenting a child with a learning challenge is difficult. She counts on family support. “I can’t push her the same way I was pushed. My daughter learns in a different way, and I’m having to learn how to best help her.”
As an accountant working in corporate development with LHC Group Inc. in Lafayette, Alee is an up-and-coming leader. Alee has joined a number of leadership organizations in the Acadiana area including CASA, Junior League of Lafayette, and the 705 Young Leaders of Acadiana. She says, “If I could make a change in one person’s life, I’d be happy.” Alee confidently faces the challenges of her professional life while parenting yet she still makes time to be a leader in her community. New Iberia is lucky to have her.
MARGARET SIMON is an elementary teacher of gifted students in Iberia Parish. She writes a blog regularly at reflectionsontheteche.com.