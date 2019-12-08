This Thanksgiving as we gathered for dinner, all 21 of us scrambled onto the stairs to find a place for the family group portrait. With not much warning, shouts rang out, “Come on, everybody! Let’s take our picture so we can eat.” The aromas of turkey, ducks, dressing, other side dishes, and the ever-anticipated pecan pie, beckoned to one and all.
Without rhyme or reason everyone attempted to oblige the photographer (defined as “the one who has the tripod and a better-than-an-iPhone-camera.”) The most agile made it to the top stairs, while the elder statesman was assigned to the lowest one. The youngest were squeezed between the teens, wherever a few inches could be gained.
As we were nearing seven stair levels, we urged a few folks to stand on the left of the banister. Someone’s head four rows back barely made it into the picture. Just then a giant German Shepherd who considers himself a part of the family lumbered into the frame.
Cries of “Shoo, Max!” nearly ruined the shot setup. He took offense and crept to the next room, but not before we all burst into laughter. Click! The party was going to be a fun one, even if all we have to commemorate it is an imperfect group photo.
Sometimes the best we can hope for is everyone enjoying a good laugh.
By the next day, the house had settled down to near normalcy. Left behind were half-empty casseroles topped with Saran Wrap or aluminum foil, waiting to be reheated and enjoyed in a more relaxed atmosphere. This writer thinks most of the dishes taste better reheated anyway, when we can appreciate each dish and its creator at a less hectic pace.
“Beth, you really have that cornbread dressing down pat!”
“Janet, glad you made enough yams so we can have leftovers!”
“Claire, your Maman’s Spaghetti is as good as any I ever made!” I added.
It’s good to remember the ones who originated these tasty recipes and shared them so we can enjoy them now and pass them on for future family gatherings.
As quiet of evening settles in, we noticed that casseroles aren’t all that’s been left behind. A pair of shoes, a pan that had held a big turkey, a birthday card and a pillow will have to be mailed, or await the next holiday visit.
More than these mundane items, we hold dear several days of memories the family left for us: catching up with grandchildren’s loves and lives; hugs from the little ones; the smell of cigar smoke as the guys lit up their annual stogies. It’s more of a ritual than a habit.
This year we were especially grateful that our children and grandchildren were all here. We realize that it isn’t always going to be that way. Their lives and loves will take some away eventually. It will be harder to wrangle them back home from far away places to share a Thanksgiving meal.
But until then, we will smile when looking at our imperfect family group picture, heat up the leftovers, box up the “left behinds” and hold dear the memories we all left for one another.
JULAINE DEARE SCHEXNAYDER is retired after a varied career in teaching and public relations. Her email address is julaines14@gmail.