The small fireplace was in the living room at 111 Beech Street; it was a place of wonder for a child. There were fifteen of us then, fifteen first cousins, that, throughout childhood, sat near there , that toasted sliced bread there and huddled on the cold mornings of winter when we spent the night. It was in my mamae’s house, a house from long ago, a house where my mother and her four siblings grew up, a house where pieces of my childhood quietly unfolded, a house I will never forget.
It is Christmas time once again and as Dickens so shrewdly wrote, Christmas Past will come to visit. His visit finds me in this cozy space in Ville Platte in the nineteen sixties. The world was, as it is now again, in much upheaval … times were changing. But, on Beech Street, time was cozy, time was still, time was now, in this old house with my Mamae Daire. She seemed old then, but really, she wasn’t, she had just been through many trials of life. She was born in 1904 in rural Evangeline Parish, her family name was Soileau. She would marry Lester Daire and together they would have 5 wonderful children, one being my mother, Mary Nella Daire. When she was 38, her husband suddenly died. The family had moved into town by then, they had left the farm, the mulberry tree, the prairie and moved into a little white house on Beech Street.
At the time of her husband’s passing, her first language was French, World War II was upon them and her children ranged in age from 5 to 18 years. I have many stories from my mother of these times; she was 9 years old. These times that everyone in our country suffered in some way or another, these times of fighting for our freedoms, these times of rations and guns and death and sorrow and eventually victory, victory won with many battle scars. But, by 1962, in spite of the hardships from the past, there were layers of happy days in that little white house.
There was a cow and a fig tree in the backyard and a China Ball tree to climb in the front yard. There was Steen’s syrup on the table and a party line running through the old black phone. Everyone spoke French and laughed and hugged and loved one another … that’s what I remember.
Back to the fireplace … so much happened there. In the years before, my mother sat near it to warm her hands before going off to school or work and it kept the house and the Daire children a little warmer on winter nights. Now, it was a place of enchantment where we, the cousins, listened for little chimney swifts that might be trapped in the flue and toasted bread for a snack, white bread dangling off the prongs of a fork held near the fire to toast. This tiny fireplace seemed like Christmas to me, it seemed as though Santa had magically come down the impossibly small chimney years ago when my mother was little and might he come again?
I do not have many “real” Christmas memories there, however. I-49 was not built yet and travel was not as ordinary then. I do, however, remember one Christmas when there was a small tree in a corner and 15 loosely wrapped presents. My mamae had gone to “the store” (which was really a neighbor’s house on the corner that “accommodated” a one room general store) and bought a small and modest gift for each of us. My gift was little pink soaps in a decorative glass bottle. I still have that glass bottle in the attic and her little white house on Beech Street in my heart. It was all so simple; it was all so real and lasting.
Take from this piece what you like, but mostly, take from it the spirit. Christmastime is about those tiny moments. Christmas, in its purest sense, requires no money, it only requires love and a “fireplace” to keep you warm throughout the years of you life.
PAM SHENSKY is a wife and mom to five.