Acadiana is known nationwide for its music and cuisine. But not everyone is familiar with sugarcane and rice fields, crawfish ponds, alligators and bayous, shrimp boats and the coastal plains of southeast Louisiana.
Last weekend the Cajun countryside was inundated with premiere artists from throughout the United States painting landscapes for the annual Shadows on the Teche Plein Air Competition. Painting “En Plein Air” or “on location” can be challenging and yet rewarding in that you work entirely outdoors.
After years of hosting the exhibition, the Shadows Plein Air Committee continues to improve and refine the event, placing it on the map of national landscape competitions and giving participants a venue to exhibit their work and rub elbows with other contestants.
From finding housing to planning evening meals and get-togethers, the hospitality has been generous. That’s the way folks are in New Iberia. Its cultural. And it’s not uncommon for a local resident to stop, observe the artist at work and depart only to return with a shrimp poboy “on the house.” The local residents are thrilled to see fine art taking root “yes, in their back yards!”
“Thank you” to the Shadows Plein Air Committee, staff and sponsors for your hard work and for making this year’s Shadows on the Teche Plein Air Competition a phenomenal success, attracting the very best artists from coast to coast to this beautiful part of our country. And along with its music and cuisine, Acadiana is also becoming known nationwide for its fine arts. I speak for all the participants, we look forward to competing in next year’s event!