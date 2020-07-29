The Lil’ Brooklyn Neighborhood would like to thank Mr. Fatherree and The Daily Iberian for publishing the article on “Beautifying neighborhood is a community project.” It is indeed a massive effort by residents and volunteers. We are thankful for all of the volunteers and it is clear that everyone has something to contribute. It is inspiring when a neighborhood comes together to make a positive difference in their neighborhood and community. We thank the Daily Iberian for recognizing the positive aspects of our community.
While the city of New Iberia is extremely supportive of the efforts by the neighborhood, they have not provided any funding. Latter and Blum contributed $1500 from their “Great Pumpkin” fundraiser while Bayou Paint donated 43 gallons of paint. Anyone wanting to volunteer can sign up on our Facebook page; Li’l Brooklyn Neighborhood Initiative. We hope to inspire other communities in New Iberia to work together to do the same in their neighborhoods. If any community is interested, we are happy to help!
Tammy DeBiasi and Anne Darrah
New Iberia