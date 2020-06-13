Refuge. Retreat. Shelter. Safe Harbor. Sanctuary.
No matter what word is used, they all mean the same. More importantly, they all refer to special places that provide each of us with a sense of balance and inner tranquility. And isn’t that what many of us seek?
In recent days I’ve been taking morning walks that lead me, at one point, to the grassy area around the north side of St. John the Evangelist Church in Jeanerette. It is there, in a somewhat hidden corner where one can find a secluded garden, an undeniable oasis of calm. It is as beautiful as it is serene and I often pause there to relax and meditate.
It appears to be a commemorative enclosure with plaques, benches, a fountain, religious statues, and a large wooden cross. Incidentally, every time I go I’ve carefully searched for the place’s official name but I’ve been unable to find it.
The garden is very impressive. The sides facing the church and a narrow access gravel road are bordered by a slender iron fence.
The other inner sides have wooden walls. Additionally, the rear partition has a backdrop of bamboo, giving the area an almost tropical lushness.
Near the entrance to the left is a statue of St. Joseph carrying Jesus as a child. The sign below reads, “In Memory of Sisters of Mercy.” On the opposite side is an image of St. Francis of Assisi.
The left rear has a statue of the Virgin Mary while in the other corner is one of Christ the Savior. And the sandy paths within lead to the central point, which is a three-tiered fountain crowned by two doves. Six benches and magnolia trees surround it. Patience and meticulous planning are behind all of it. A deep solemnity prevails.
The principal feature of the garden is the Way of the Cross consisting of fourteen metal plaques positioned on treated wooden supports. Each one was contributed by different local families, some in memory of departed loved ones.
By the way, all of the benches and statues as well as the four decorative lampposts were also donated, in large part, by these same people, most of whom I’ve known and respected since my childhood.
In fact, I’m still close to those in my generation.
Whenever I’m there and see their names I’m genuinely touched by their fervor and devotion in having endowed this modest patch of peaceful earth with these symbols of their affection.
On my most recent visit, the garden once again performed its magic on me. I felt completely at ease and worry-free. Our present world with so many of its problems remained outside of the fence...and seemed far away.
Before leaving I glanced in my notebook at some words attributed to an anonymous writer. They stated, “I love places that make you realize how tiny you and your problems are.”
O.J. GONZALEZ is a native and resident of Jeanerette. He graduated from USL in printmaking and photography and his photographs have appeared in publications in Louisiana, Alaska, Canada, New Zealand and England.