The Teche Country possesses an undeniable allure.
It has a magical magnetism that keeps drawing people back time and time again. And this especially holds true for those originally from here who for one reason or another now live elsewhere.
I observed just how strong this enticement can be when I recently hosted two of my favorite nieces.
Muriel, who lives in Memphis, Tennessee, and Vickie, now making her home near Austin, Texas, came for a brief visit. Both of them were, in fact, born near the bayou, one in New Iberia and the other in Franklin. As children they often stayed with their paternal and maternal grandparents in Jeanerette and Franklin. In later years, however, they moved away as their father, an airline pilot, relocated to different cities.
But our area, in some mysterious fashion, had already deeply imprinted the girls’ DNA with the continuing desire to repeatedly return to the places of their birth.
When my nieces arrived they wanted to visit the locales that were meaningful to them in their childhood. In Jeanerette, they insisted that their first stop was to be the building that once housed their grandpa’s (my physician father) office. As kids, whenever they “suffered” a bad scratch or a scrape, they wouldn’t calm down until my dad put antiseptic and a bandage on their “wounds.” They would also ask him to listen to their hearts with his stethoscope. And, of course, he always complied.
We then drove to Franklin where they wanted to see their grandparents’ old house on Main Street. They recalled how their mother’s father would take them down to his little wooden wharf on the Teche where they would lure crabs to the surface by using chicken bones tied to a string.
As we later conversed in the kitchen at my home, I served them some savory goodies like boudin and cracklins. My nieces were ravenous for these offerings and their delight confirmed my theory that nostalgia and good local treats always seem to go hand in hand.
For lunch we all went to Duffy’s where Muriel and I enjoyed Crab Cakes while Vickie had a Shrimp Po-Boy. The following day we decided to go to Avery Island and at the excellent Restaurant 1868 we all shared different dishes like Red Beans and Rice, Crawfish Etouffee, and Chicken and Sausage Gumbo.
After sipping some coffee Muriel admitted, “Yeah, there’s definitely enchantment all around us in this area. The food and the general atmosphere all come together perfectly. When I retire … I might move here permanently.” Vickie added, “Muriel’s right. This part of Louisiana is special. Every time we come for a visit … it’s that much harder when we have to leave.”
Momentarily replenished by both our comfort food and nostalgic well-being, my nieces decided they wanted us to drive along the bayou towards Franklin and beyond. We did so until dusk … then returned home for more boudin.
O.J. GONZALEZ is a native and resident of Jeanerette. He graduated from USL in printmaking and photography and his photographs have appeared in publications in Louisiana, Alaska, Canada, New Zealand and England.