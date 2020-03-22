It’s interesting how a simple shopping trip can alter both a person’s perception of things as well as lifestyle.
Ten days ago my better half and I were grocery shopping at one of the larger chain markets. We intended to stock up on essential items including water, canned goods, fresh produce, and more importantly, coronavirus crisis was nothing to take lightly and we wanted to be as prepared as possible.
The first indications that this was becoming an extraordinary health situation cropped up slowly but steadily. Shoppers were filling their carts with unusually large amounts of bottled water and sanitizing products of all kinds. Two elderly women further down the aisle were wearing face masks. And the check-out lines were getting longer. But what astounded me the most was seeing the store’s employees wearing rubber gloves. I had never observed that anywhere before.
It was obvious that we were all confronting an unpredictable and little understood viral enemy. It appeared that this would be no short-term conflict and our lifestyles would inevitably have to adapt.
In the days to come, glued to cable news, we were hearing new terms like “elbow bump,” “containment zone,” “self-quarantine,” and “social distancing.” Most of the information spilling out was at times both confusing and contradictory. We didn’t quite know what was true or merely a half-truth.
L. and I decided to concentrate on the data and recommendations provided by the different doctors, health organizations, and experts in pandemics. After all, we felt that they were the ones best qualified to give the public the proper information needed to deal with the current crisis.
As events both here and abroad escalated, we’ve been searching for Lysol, disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers, and anti-bacterial soap. Some of these are still on store shelves while others are scarce. In this war against an invisible foe, we need all the weapons available.
On an almost daily basis, I’ve been on the phone with family and friends alike. In difficult times it is their emotional support that has always eased my worries.
One childhood friend, Tommy D., has given me good advice as well as a boost to my often sagging spirits. After asking him about the crisis, he replied, “All we can do is pray and use common sense. We can’t allow ourselves to be overcome by fear because poor decisions will result.”
I also wanted to speak with my teenaged niece, Katie, about her thoughts regarding the epidemic. Even though she is just starting out at Nicholls State University, she’s always been a keen observer.
“Yes, I’m scared about the virus,” she admitted, “but I’m more concerned by the panic I’ve been seeing. It’s also kinda stressful not knowing when we’ll get back to normal but if we can all pull together, … everything’s gonna be okay.”
Well said, Katie.
O.J. GONZALEZ is a native and resident of Jeanerette. He graduated from USL in printmaking and photography and his photographs have appeared in publications in Louisiana, Alaska, Canada, New Zealand and England.