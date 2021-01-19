The abandoned building mesmerized me on that perfect morning.
I had already seen this aged house in the rural area north of Franklin many times before but had never stopped. Two weeks ago, however, with a beckoning blue sky and my Nikon loaded with black and white film, I decided to do some exploring.
After having scouted the site and confirmed that it wasn’t posted, I parked the car on the narrow lane and walked through the overgrowth to the structure.
Years ago, the wild shrubbery surrounding the former dwelling was somewhat sparse. But now bushes, palmettos, and small trees had become larger and more numerous. This tangled green enclosure appeared to shriek “Do Not Enter!” as I approached the house.
But I was determined to breach that verdant barrier, enter the wooden orphan and hopefully find some good photo ops.
Just outside the front entrance, which was missing its door and steps, some thorn bushes blocked my way. As I slowly inched through, the brambles’ tiny fingers clutched at my clothes and camera bag but after a final push I was standing on the cracked doorsill.
To my surprise, an ornate cypress door was leaning against the wall to my right. For whatever reason someone had removed it from its hinges and placed it inside away from the elements.
Despite its missing knob and dull surface, the door was still beautiful. An incised floral pattern covered most of the front while the outer edges held elaborate carved designs. At the top was a semi-circular opening once filled with stained glass. Sadly, multi-colored shards littered the immediate area. I felt that all of this craftsmanship was a survivor from a bygone era when master carpenters knew how to wed skill with patience. This excellence before me was in stark contrast to today’s plywood and plastic molding.
The wallpaper in that front room was yellow but sections of it were either peeling or torn away, the unmistakable signature of time’s relentless assault. And the floor, once level, was now buckled, trapping dry leaves and twigs, the calling cards of the wind. The room behind the parlor was empty except for a crumbling mattress. Small creatures, probably rats, had burrowed into it searching for warmer lodgings. But on the darkened wall above it was a pale space indicating where a crucifix had once hung. How strange that the same room harbored rodents, carriers of diseases, as well as the shape of a cross, symbol of the divine. I walked down the hall and saw, to my dismay, that most of the ceiling in the next room had collapsed. It was as if a giant hand had reached up and pulled it down. The floor was covered in dust and powder, a silent lament in gray. In the corner, however, a little table lay undisturbed. I went over and noticed a torn towel hiding a worm-eaten book. Barely legible, it was a Sunday Missal printed in 1950. Inside the front cover, written in pencil, were the words: “Hear O Lord my voice with which I have cried to Thee...” It was signed “R.M.L.” After looking at it I replaced it exactly where it was. Who wrote those words and why? Was it devotion or a plea for heavenly intercession? And more importantly, when was the home abandoned...and by whom?
I took some pictures and left. The orphaned dwelling had refused to yield its secrets. And that’s the way it should be.
O.J. GONZALEZ is a native and resident of Jeanerette. He graduated from USL in printmaking and photography and his photographs have appeared in publications in Louisiana, Alaska, Canada, New Zealand and England.