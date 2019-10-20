I was brought up on cloth diapers, rubber pants, the Golden Age of Hollywood and Motown.
When I read Chita Rivera was playing at a dinner club in New York, and “To Kill a Mockingbird” and The Temptations’ “Ain’t Too Proud” was on Broadway, I sent a blast of messages to my children, because they were brought up on that, too. “Let’s Go,” was the gist of all my messages, but that didn’t work out.
While we traveled the world but never left the house one evening, José and I talked about heading out to The Big Apple. In a rare impromptu moment, we booked a flight. The last time we booked an impromptu flight to New York, after our fathers died, we booked it the opposite way.
I’ve loved-a-movie since I was in the womb because my Mama loved-a-movie. After all, she worked at the Teche Theater. And I’ve loved Motown since the eighth grade, and then came “To Kill a Mockingbird” in my 20s. Emily reads the book every October.
So we packed our city clothes and were suddenly having wine and marinated artichoke hearts at the West Village’s Carbone. We stayed at a hotel where the toilet seats were warmed, and I even wore makeup every day because there were some fancy people there including Brian Grazer, Ron Howard’s partner with Imagine Entertainment. After cappuccino, I decided to talk to him as I passed. “Mr. Grazer? I just want to tell you how much I love your work, and please keep doing what you do,” then I left in a cloud of shortness of breath and shaky knees. He was talking on the phone and said, “Hold on, I have someone to talk to.” I wanted to say, “Is that Ron Howard? Tell him I said ‘Hey Opie! I watch the Andy Griffith Show every afternoon and my favorite episode is The Preamble To The Constitution,’” but I didn’t want to blow my fake-sophisticated cover.
Chita Rivera pulling off some Bob Fosse moves at 87 years old was a night to remember, and an appreciative nod to my mother. The Temps brought me back to the 1970s and the thrill of what’s to come as a 15-year-old. “To Kill a Mockingbird” filled my heart with memories of my children. I had watery eyes and a smile throughout all of them.
We popped in to Becco for dinner on our last night. Our server told us it was white truffle season and offered a special with shaved white truffles in a lemon butter sauce. I enthusiastically said, “I’ll take it.” The server passed by a bit later and leaned over. “Wanted to let you know your entree’ is 95.” I said, “Ninety-five what?” He said it again. So I said, “Minutes, seconds, pounds?” Then came, “Ninety-Five dollars.” I told him I couldn’t possibly order a $95 entrée. It goes against my religion. Imagine the pressure I’d be under to eat everything on my plate! So, I ordered something else, and hated it.
The kids and I are planning a spring trip there. My life is at the short end of the stick now so I need to grab all the gusto I can, and that includes white truffles. I’ll have to crank up my orders of Dr. Mata’s Wife’s Chicken Salad so I can have some in a lemon butter sauce. I wonder how much a spoonful would cost?
PHYLLIS BELANGER MATA was born at the old Dauterive Hospital and grew up on Wayne Street. She is a 1974 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy and is a chili dog “without the wennie” aficionado.