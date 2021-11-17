With ambitions of moving on to college, during my senior year in high school I took a semester long typing class. My only goal was to learn how to type without looking at the keyboard and punch away at the keys one letter at a time.
My words-per-minute, the decisive metric tracked in the class for the sake of grading, was irrelevant to me. Again, I only wanted to learn how to type, the speed of doing so was not a factor for my newly acquired skill.
My typing teacher believed otherwise.
My typing assignment grades were not good. My final grade in the class was likely a charitable C-minus. The teacher’s conduct towards me was unprofessional and unwarranted. Again, I only wanted to learn, not excel, as this was a skill I sought to acquire for my own purposes, not for future ambitions to join the (even then dated) secretarial pool.
What’s important is that I acquired a skill that serves me well to this day. However, what led to such a negative experience in the classroom was more than just the sour attitude of the teacher, it was also an antiquated grading system that still exists today in most American classrooms.
Like secretarial pools, point systems for judging academic success are outdated and need to go.
A Nov. 8 LA Times article titled, “Faced with soaring Ds and Fs, schools are ditching the old way of grading,” focuses on schools’ new grading systems based on a student’s totality of learning over time as a basis for grades versus judging a student based on spot check tests and one-time assignment scores.
Students are allowed to finish assignments based on relaxed time schedules and tests can be retaken to demonstrate greater subject knowledge and thus improved test scores. The emphasis shifts away from accumulating grade points to accumulating subject matter knowledge.
Before anyone judges such a concept harshly based on one’s own academic experience, ask this ... what’s the point of teaching if not for students to learn? Isn’t overall subject matter retention more important than the time it takes for a student to fully grasp each specific concept?
One of the few positives of distance learning during the pandemic is that it brought student’s individual challenges at home into the classroom through a teacher’s computer monitor. Teachers were now able to see the conditions some students live in, observe the lack of resources existing in a home, witness unique distractions that can exist in a household that prevent some students from being able to study or do homework.
How fair is an educational grading point system between a student with the resources at home to start/finish school assignments and test preparation versus a student who might be responsible for an evening’s tasks of caring for siblings, grandparents and/or providing basic home maintenance because the parent may work nights or a second job? What’s to say a student isn’t also working a night job because it’s what helps pay the bills and puts food on the table?
Admittedly, this is a really heavy lift for any school district to change the way it has graded students for generations. However, there are school districts around the country moving away from grade point systems and initially seeing positive results in their students. And that’s the point, right? For schools to enrich the lives of our children through learning to produce positive outcomes.
If we also accept that all people learn in their own ways and in their own time, why should an educational process be put up against a stopwatch demanding a singular, speedy pace for the sake of grade points?
In my own continuing educational pursuits, primarily certifications related to my profession and career development, I’m only interested in questions I get wrong rather than the questions I get right. The deeper understanding of a subject is in recognizing, researching and correcting what I have failed to retain rather than fixating on how close my scores are to 100. I couldn’t care less if I score 100, I just want to know I’m as skilled as possible moving forward by knowing I have filled in all the gaps of my subject matter knowledge, points be damned!
I have failed certification final exams before, but I always came back and later passed them and my certificates are exactly the same as everyone else. I’m not any less than anyone who would have passed the first time, I may even be better skilled at the same subject because I was forced to put in more time.
Without opportunities for students to have the time and support necessary to fully learn school subjects because they’re being fast tracked by grade point systems, challenged students will feel as I did in that typing class many years ago. I hated to go and I was in the wrong frame of mind to effectively learn and improve on a future necessary skill.
Our student’s experiences learning in school deserve more opportunities, alternatives and support than what a race to 100 points provides.
I firmly believe in the phrase “knowledge is power.” I just don’t recall anyone ever asking how many points is that power worth? That’s because points don’t matter, knowledge does. Get rid of the point grading systems in our schools.
