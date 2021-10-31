Progress continues on the construction of the Acadiana Regional Airport Access Road. Over the past month, the contractor has installed select soils and cut soil cement base course for the roundabout portion and has begun installing the asphalt base for the roundabout. Roadway embankment operations have continued south of the roundabout, as well as the excavation of the roadside ditches throughout the access road and connector. Upcoming operations consist of constructing the headwalls for the box culverts, concrete paving for the roundabout and lime treating the subgrade throughout the access road and connector.
Construction of this project began in October of 2020 and is expected to be completed in June of 2022 at a cost of $5,737,455.62, most of which was being done was through grant funding. The project was engineered by Fenstermaker and is being constructed by Glenn Lege Construction.
This week, the Parish Council ratified my appointment of Michael Broussard to the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) position. Mr. Scott Saunier has resigned his position as CAO. I want to thank Mr. Saunier for his service to Iberia Parish Government.
Michael has held the position of Purchasing Officer for 13 years and will continue to oversee the Purchasing function for Iberia Parish Government. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role, which has allowed him to hit the ground running on the very first day in the CAO position. Michael is respected and will be instrumental in carrying out the goals that I have for Iberia Parish. Michael brings knowledge and years of experience to help us move this Parish forward. His willingness to take over the responsibilities of both roles gives Iberia Parish Government the opportunity to continue moving forward for the citizens of Iberia Parish. This also will allow us to fill two soon-to-be created positions within the administration with existing budgeted funds. These positions have been needed for quite some time and will drastically improve the efficiency of our operations, particularly in our projects which have increased in the last few years.
Friday Iberia Parish Government held its 1st annual pumpkin decorating contest. This was a huge success and we look forward to next year’s contest. I would like to thank our employees who participated, and the Judges who judged the contest.
Remember Halloween is Sunday, October 31st, and Iberia Parish Trick or Treat hours are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Great things are happening in Iberia Parish and there is much more to come!
Have a safe and happy Halloween!!
LARRY RICHARD is the Iberia Parish President.