Drainage continues to be a major concern in Iberia Parish.
With heavy rainfall numbers already this year it is understandable that many in the parish have experienced issues related to flooding.
I want you to know that our Public Works Department is out working on cleaning our drainage system on a daily basis.
I recently announced the execution of a construction contract for the Peebles Coulee Flood Water Control Structure. This week a preconstruction site meeting was held, and the contractor for this project will be mobilizing in the very near future.
This project, and others planned for the near future are all designed to reduce nuisance flooding in areas of Iberia Parish that are subject to tidal influence.
They are being placed within the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) State Master Plan alignment. The projects are currently being funded through GOMESA funds the parish receives annually.
CPRA has committed to assisting with funding of these types of projects. At present they have requested a total of 10 million dollars over the next two years specifically for projects within Iberia Parish related to the State Master Plan.
The Iberia Parish Government hosted a public meeting at 6PM on Monday, May 17th with eleven of the fifteen families who applied last year for home elevations under the annual FEMA Flood Mitigation Assistance Program. At this meeting the families and Iberia Parish Government developed schedules for their home elevations and reviewed the completeness of their documentation. The elevation of their homes will be funded at either 75 percent, 90 percent or 100 percent depending on their flood damage history and the federal funding of these elevations will total $2,593,602.
We will conduct a public meeting in late June for those interested in applying for home elevations under this years’ Flood Mitigation Assistance Program. Both home and business owners are eligible. Home and business owners interested in applying for this home elevation program should contact the Iberia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at 337-369-4427 after June 2nd to find out when and where this meeting will be held. We will also publish this information on the Iberia Parish Government website at iberiaparishgovernment.com. Home and business owners must have flood insurance in place on their property in order to apply for this program.
We continue to make progress related to Covid 19. Our percent positivity numbers have decreased, and are holding at numbers low enough to allow us to lift mask mandates at most Iberia Parish operated facilities.
Many of you took advantage of the vaccinations that continue to be made available, and followed the recommendations of Federal, State and local agencies regarding the wearing of mask, and social distancing.
Although we are heading in the right direction, I would ask that we remain vigilant and if you have not been vaccinated to please consider doing so.
M. LARRY RICHARD is the Iberia Parish President.