This week, the Iberia Parish Council concurred with my recommendation to authorize an adjustment to the budget in order to fund the purchase of a 24,000 square foot office building formerly occupied by Carbo Ceramics located at 4701 West Admiral Doyle Drive.
The building will be occupied by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, enabling them to consolidate most of their departments into one central location.
This will drastically improve the efficiency of their operation, which will result in a greater ability to meet the needs of the citizens of the Parish.
Iberia Parish Government is statutorily required to provide office space to the Sheriff’s Office. When the current sheriff took office he expressed to me his desire to centralize his operations. Due to budget constraints that we were faced with, we were unable to fulfill his request until now.
Another benefit that will be realized by this change will be the additional office space that will be gained in the courthouse once the sheriff moves. Limited space has been a challenge for quite some time.
This will allow us to evaluate the needs of the current occupants of the Ccourthouse and make some adjustments.
I am glad that we are all able to work together and make this happen. It will have a significant impact and will provide a long lasting benefit to the citizens of Iberia Parish for years to come.
Since November 1, 2021, Iberia Parish Rabies Control has taken in 261 dogs and cats. Prior to that date we had about 120 dogs and cats at the facility.
As of January 27, 2022, we have successfully transferred out 280 animals. These animals were either adopted locally, trapped spayed/neutered/released feral cats, reclaimed by owners or released to rescues.
By working with several rescuers agencies, both in state and out of state, we have been able to avoid euthanasia to create space. The only dogs that have been euthanized were severe bite cases only.
We were also awarded a grant through the Bissell Healing Heartworm Grant Program, which allows the shelter to treat heartworm positive dogs with Doxycycline and Heartgard.
Cathy Bissell of the Bissell Pet Foundation also graciously donated DHLPP vaccines, rabies vaccines, FVRCP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, FIV/FELV tests, Heartworm tests, three cc syringes, a gallon of panacur and revolution for cats. This generous gift greatly benefitted the operation of the shelter.
On Saturday, January 22, 2022, the shelter had its first after hours adoption event this year, which allowed the public to come to the shelter to adopt dogs and cats.
The event was a great success and resulted in 2 dogs and 3 cats being adopted.
We will try to continue to do this type of after hour event every month on a Saturday. This offers people whose work schedule does not allow them to come to visit the shelter during normal business hours to still adopt a dog or cat. KATC covered our event this past Saturday.
On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Sylvia Masters from KLFY came to our shelter to tape Sylvia’s Shelter Spotlight. She interviewed Erica Capak, the Shelter Manager, and visited all the animals in our shelter. It played on KLFY on Wednesday morning. She also promoted it on her Facebook page.
Additionally, the last two Thursdays we have sent volunteers with adoptable dogs to KLFY studio in Lafayette to tape Acadiana live at 3:15pm with Lidia Alcala.
Upcoming events:
• Valentine’s Weekend Adoption Event at Pizza Artista in Broussard, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. We will have a doggy kissing booth and adoptable dogs and cats looking for their valentine. You can’t buy love but you can adopt it!
• Krewe des Chien Parade, Feb. 19 starting at noon. Volunteers will be walking adoptable dogs in the parade as well as throwing beads and stuffed toys.
• Aline’s Amazing Lemonade Stand Fundraiser, March 12 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers will be bringing adoptable dogs and cats to this event and all proceeds are being donated to project rise to benefit the animals of IPAC.
Iberia Parish Rabies & Animal Control is located at 2017 Seaway Access Road in New Iberia, LA 70560. If you are interested in adopting a pet or volunteering your time, please contact them at (337)364-6311 or animalcontrol@iberiagov.net.
LARRY RICHARD is the Iberia Parish President.