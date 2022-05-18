Last month, the New Iberia City Council took a significant step in creating safe and healthy breathing spaces for our families, friends, business owners, musicians, and gaming facility workers by passing a city-wide comprehensive smoke-free ordinance.
After seeing the positive effects of some of our neighbors with a similar ordinance, the city council built on the state’s original 2007 Smoke-Free Air Act and became the 31st municipality to pass a comprehensive smoke-free ordinance that includes bars and gaming facilities.
As we continue to see local leadership tackle the many challenges that face all Louisianians today, it’s another encouraging step forward to know that having positive health outcomes for citizens is a priority.
The expansive nature of this law means that city leaders have recognized the needs of the local workforce, who for too long have been subjected to trying to earn a living in workplaces that have exposed them to dangerous secondhand smoke. From respiratory infections to lung cancer, Louisiana spends nearly $2 billion a year in healthcare costs related to tobacco.
Imagine working in our leisure or hospitality industries, knowing that you are putting your health at risk to provide for yourself or your family. Now in New Iberia, many will be able to go to work in an environment that will no longer put their health at risk.
It’s the mission of our work at The Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living (TFL) and our Healthier Air for All initiative to recognize the right of all Louisiana residents to breathe healthy air no matter where they are.
We commend the city of New Iberia for taking this step towards a healthier and safer community that benefits residents, workers, and visitors alike.
Rene Stansbury
Regional manager for the bayou regions of the louisiana campagin for tobacco-free living.