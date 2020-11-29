Early in-person voting for the Dec. 5 runoff elections has closed and, if the numbers in Iberia Parish are any indication, you’d think this would be a much quieter affair than the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Before the Nov. 3 contest, more than 14,000 early ballots had been received in Iberia Parish, both in person and in the mail. That compares to slightly more than 3,000 for the runoff. But it doesn’t mean the political machinations have slowed down.
In the last month, one race in particular has thrown up the lion’s share of the dirt. The race for the 16th Judicial District Court judgeship in Division H, the seat retired Judge Lori Landry held until right before candidate qualification in August when she unexpectedly announced her retirement, has continued to percolate accusations and attacks.
The two candidates in the runoff, New Iberia attorney Alicia Butler and current 15th JDC Assistant District Attorney Roger Hamilton, are still creating sparks. On Hamilton’s side, information about Butler’s issues with the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board have been brought into focus, including her ongoing probation from a 2019 year-and-a-day suspension of her law license. Because she is still on probation, she cannot present a case in court without a co-counsel, which is not a good look for a prospective judge.
From the Butler camp, although the candidate herself has stated she was not going negative, surrogates have gotten as down and dirty as possible. Social media attacks have run the gamut from innuendo and smears against his ethnicity, his personal life and his previous work history, none with any documentation to back them up.
The vitriol that has been thrown brings up a more basic issue with elections in the days of Instagram and Facebook. Basically, anyone can create an identity and say anything they want without any regard for the truth. And if this campaign is any indicator, some people will, with no shame or remorse.
To be fair, the issues Hamilton has raised about his opponent have been verified. She was suspended from practicing law. She is also currently on probation and has another LADB complaint currently making its way through the slow, deliberate process.
And, to claim to be above the fray while people tied to her campaign whisper in the shadows about her opponent, does not present a good look, either. Butler has repeatedly claimed to be taking the high road, to be the victim of attacks from the established order in the legal community. But at the same time many of the accusations leaking their way onto social media have been stated from those tied to her campaign. At some point, a candidate is not only accountable for their own words, but also for those of the people they surround themselves with.
The biggest loser in this sort of free-for-all is the voting public. Instead of a debate on how the criminal justice system should be reformed, about how to use the tools available to the judiciary to help lift the community up, the discourse becomes a reality show, complete with feigned drama and posturing.
Instead of clutching at the pearls and whispering, “Oh my!” at the garbage being flung in the voters’ faces, it would be refreshing to see someone step up and publicly decry the subterfuge and deceit designed to play on the emotions of the electorate.