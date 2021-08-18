There is no way to accurately account for the various impacts the past year and a half has had on the business landscape both at large and within our community. The print industry is certainly no exception. The pandemic forced us to accelerate our progress toward our future in digital as well as the diversification of platforms and scope of services. I want to be clear that this is in no way a bad thing. Change is a necessary and vital part of success. Individuals with specific skill sets and expertise are invaluable to navigating these new paths. At The Daily Iberian, we have found one such expert and are excited to bring him aboard.
Michael Messerly has worked in all forms of traditional media, starting as a journalist in radio and television. For the past 18 years, he has worked in the newspaper industry, primarily in digital revenue and content development. Messerly began his print career in operations located in Shreveport, Lafayette, Alexandria and Monroe. He has served in the role of publisher for the last 10 years, first in Ohio and most recently in New York where his western New York paper, The Batavia Daily Times, was one of the leading community newspapers in the country in terms of revenue growth and content development. This list of accomplishments is only scratching the surface of what he has accomplished during his career.
Messerly will be joining the Daily Iberian as publisher. I will be taking over the general manager position. Neither my role within the community nor my desire to see our publications succeed in every way will be changing in the slightest. My title will be changing, but let’s be honest, most people call me “the editor” anyways, and I’m happy to answer to it.
I am so excited for you all to see what Messerly and I can accomplish along with the team at The Daily Iberian and Acadiana Lifestyle. Please reach out to Messerly to welcome him to New Iberia. We’re lucky to have him.
SHANNA DICKENS is general manager of The Daily Iberian.