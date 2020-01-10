Anybody who writes about anything will tell you that sometimes it is harder than others to put words on paper. Sometimes your ideas and thoughts race and your fingers have trouble keeping up. And sometimes the cursor curses you as you scramble around your mind looking for a way to get started. And sometimes, like this time, you simply do not want to tell the story that must be told.
What I am trying to avoid saying is that I will be leaving New Iberia. I love it here — to me it would be next to impossible not to love this eclectic paradise. But there are seven tiny humans who are very precious to me growing up in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. I’m simply missing too much of their formative years so my husband and I are relocating to be close to the g’babies.
To say that I’ve struggled with the decision would be like saying you might need a jacket in Chicago in January. For so many reasons this has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life.
My co-workers and I have been through so much over the past three years and I’ve grown to respect, admire, and love them. I worry about them much as I worry about my own children.
I love the company I work for. They’ve been nothing but kind and generous to me and I know I am letting them down, which is very difficult. Some of you have met the CEO of Wick Communications, Francis Wick. If you haven’t and you get the chance, don’t let it pass you by. Francis is a passionate visionary and I am very proud to call him friend. Francis spent time in New Iberia and he loves this place. At least I can leave knowing he will ensure that you will continue to be served by The Daily Iberian. And I know I am preaching but I beg that you don’t take these hard-working professionals for granted. It is ugly when a community loses local news coverage.
And you — our readers. So very many of you have become dear friends. You welcomed me warmly three years ago and I will miss you. Each and every time I’ve had the opportunity to address a group, I always talk about moving to this magical place and the people who welcomed me with open arms. Even when we’ve disagreed about news coverage you made me feel like a part of your town.
I’m still here through the first week of February, so please stop by and see me if you get a chance. I firmly believe that most of the world’s wisdom can be found in children’s books. I’m reminded of the wisdom of Dr. Seuss, who said, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” I take so many great memories with me. Please know that I wish all good things for this community, and, in the words of Winnie the Pooh, “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
CHRISTINA PIERCE is the publisher of The Daily Iberian.