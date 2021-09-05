I ask that you all keep our neighbors to the East in your thoughts and prayers. We were fortunate to escape substantial damage from Hurricane Ida, unfortunately communities not far from us were not so fortunate.
Hurricane Ida moved on but the damage left behind will be delt with by those affected for the foreseeable future. I ask that we all be supportive of the efforts being put forward to help those families impacted return to normal living conditions.
While we were spared, let’s not forget that we are still in hurricane season, the peak of the season is September 10th, and it is this time of year we typically see large storms affecting the Gulf Coast.
Please remain prepared, plan for inclement weather and have a plan if evacuation is required in the future.
Ida was predicted to strike our area several days prior to landfall, and we were prepared. Our Emergency Operations Center was activated and all departments involved in disaster response were present. Communications with local, regional and state organizations were maintained and Iberia Parish was ready to respond if needed.
We are continuing to make progress on the Acadiana Regional Airport Access Road, and if you travel down Highway 3212 you will see the round a bout beginning to take shape at the future intersection of the Access Road and Highway 3212.
The contractor is continuing to work on drainage features and building the roadway itself. Weather has been a problem, but progress is being made. As you may recall the road will connect Highway 675 to Highway 3212, there will be round a bouts at each end. We are expecting final right of way documents for the round a bout at Highway 675 shortly. This is will allow the LADOTD to move to the next phase of the project which will eventually lead to construction of (what is called) the largest round a bout in the State of Louisiana.
This will all add to the ability for movement of material to and from the Acadiana Regional Airport, support the future industrial development of Progress Point and potentially help Iberia Parish to attract new businesses, and support current businesses in the region.
The notice to proceed for the construction of a large flood control structure has been issued for the Peebles Canal project. We are excited about the potential for this and other projects which are designed to decrease flooding in specific areas. There are several of these projects being designed at present, and are being funded with GOMESA funding, and a partnership with CPRA. We recently received 4.9 million dollars from CPRA and they have committed to continuing to funding if we commit to utilizing our GOMESA dollars toward flood control structures located within the CPRA State Master Plans alignment.
Again please keep our neighbors in your thoughts and prayers. Stay prepared as we still have a ways to go until the hurricane season is over.
LARRY RICHARD is the Iberia Parish President.