Like clockwork, the first evening bass tournament of the year follows the return to Daylight Saving Time on the second Sunday of March.
Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series officials released the 12-tournament schedule and rules approximately one month ago after they planned for 2021. The first WN Hawg Fights BTS is set to be held starting at 5:30 p.m. on March 24 out of Marsh Field Boat Landing at Lake Fausse Pointe.
DST began today at 2 a.m.
Dozens of bass anglers from across Acadiana, mostly from the Teche Area, compete in the mini bass tournaments held every other Wednesday evening at sites across the area, including Marsh Field Boat Landing at Lake Fausse Pointe; Bayou Benoit Boat Landing and Myette Point Boat Landing, both in the Atchafalaya Basin, and Fairfax Foster Bailey Memorial Boat Landing under U.S. 90 in Franklin. Hawg Fighters have visited Henderson Lake in the past.
In 2020, 111 bass anglers fished at least one WN Hawg Fights BTS. On the average, 20 boats fished each tournament in a year that started topsy-turvy because of coronavirus-related restrictions that prompted the postponement of two dates after the season began March 18.
WN Hawg Fights BTS officials met the challenge and got all 11 tournaments and the Classic in in 2020.
The popular circuit is under the direction of Mike Sinitiere of New Iberia, who will serve as the volunteer director for a fourth consecutive year. The board also includes Zach Suit and Jacob Shoopman, both of New Iberia, Gregory Bourque of St. Martinville and Jean Trahan of Lafayette.
“I can’t wait for the start of the season. We’re going to have more participation. People prefer paying at the landing,” Sinitiere said Thursday morning, adding he is relieved restrictions are loosening.
The race for Angler(s) of the Year should be tighter because point values per place have been changed, he said.
Entry fee is $60 per boat. The entry fee must be paid before 5 p.m. at the site the day of the tournament.
Each boat operator receives a chip with the boat’s takeoff number. That chip must be returned to the chip board before weigh-in time, which will be announced before takeoff.
After the March 24 opener, WN Hawg Fight BTS tournaments are scheduled to be held April 7, April 21, May 5, May 19, June 2, June 16th, June 30, July 14, July 28, Aug. 11 and Aug. 25. The WN Hawg Fight BTS Classic is set for Sept. 12, a Sunday. Anglers must fish (or pay the entry fee for) six of the 12 tournaments to be eligible for the WN Hawg Fights BTS Classic.
Will there be a down-to-the-wire finish in the AOY race going into the regular-season finale like last year? That remains to be seen but there was plenty of suspense in 2020 with AOY honors up in the air as two-time defending champs Ben Suit and his brother, Zach, trailed my son and me going into the 11th and last regular-season tournament on Aug. 12 by nine points, 908-899.
The lead see-sawed back and forth five times from the first tournament to the last tournament. We held serve in a tough regular-season finale on Lake Fausse Pointe and claimed our second AOY title since 2015, 994-980.
It’s a new season and anyone who puts money down to fish the popular evening bass tournament circuit is a threat to take home the AOY.
For more information call 321-1178.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.