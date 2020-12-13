OVERTIME OUTDOORS: Wildlife enforcement agents donate $4,580 to Lydia Cancer Assoc.

’Tis the season for giving, of course. That’s what it’s all about in December.
One month earlier, it was the season for growing, growing facial hair, for a good cause, which approximately 110 Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division agents did when they raised $2,290 to give to the Lydia Cancer Association. The LCA received twice that much when the Louisiana Wildlife Agents Association, headed by an Avery Island native who lives in Youngsville, matched that amount raised by the enforcement agents for a total donation of $4,580.
Sgt. David Boudreaux, LWAA president, his association and the state agency were proud of the men who grew a beard during “No Shave November.” Boudreaux was one of them.
Each enforcement agent came up with $20 (apparently, some gave a little more). All of them enjoyed it.
“I have a lot of friends I grew up with, a lot of people in the community, who always say what good things they do. They do a lot,” the New Iberia Senior High graduate said Thursday, two days after he presented the $4,580 check to Mary “Chris” Broussard, LCA treasurer and outreach manager, at the nonprofit organization’s meeting.
“I’ve heard a lot of good stories on how they help people who monetarily can’t go through what they’re going through. We decided to help them out.”
When No Shave November got underway, a charity had yet to be named, he said. LCA got the majority of votes from the more than 100 of 257 enforcement agents who participated and cultivated beards and goatees.
Some enforcement agents wish they could grow facial hair but department policy forbids it, so it was a welcome change.
“Just to have one month was awesome,” Boudreaux, 38, said. “I don’t grow a beard too good, either, but I had to do it.”
Col. Chad Hebert, a 27-year veteran who was appointed head of the Enforcement Division on July 13, succeeding Col. Sammy Martin, who retired in July, said, “We thought this would be a good way to let the agents have a little fun and grow well-kept beards or goatees while also raising money for an important cause. We were very happy with the amount of agents that participated and they all enjoyed it as well. But the most important thing was the money that was raised for local cancer patients.”
LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet also praised the enforcement agents.
“I’m always amazed by the spirit and generosity of our agents. This was a great cause and I know they had a great time making it happen. A big thumbs up to them,” Montoucet said in a prepared statement released Wednesday.
LCA assists cancer patients who are undergoing treatment in Iberia, St. Mary, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes. The Teche Area organization was started in 2003, five years after an American Cancer Society Relay for Life team was formed by the late James Frawley Jr., who lost his own battle with cancer on Sept. 8, 2004.
The LWAA is a nonprofit fraternal police group founded in 1972.
Boudreaux and his co-workers turned in a good deed, a very Christmasy thing to do. Way to go.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.