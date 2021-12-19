Heaux! Heaux! Heaux!
That’s music to the ears of ol’ Donta Claus. I’m checking in again before the big ride around the marsh, swamp and bayous.
It’s an extra special time of year, these last few days on the calendar for 2021. It’ll soon be time to deliver gifts with personal touches to outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen around Acadiana who have had an impact on me and these outdoors pages, many since January 1976.
For sure, there’s a gift for everybody, to wit: Bowhunting equipment, duck calls, hip boots, insect repellent, kayak, paddle(s), pirogue, spool(s) of fishing line, shotgun shells, waterproof raingear … and other essentials for hiking, fishing and hunting in the heart of the Sportsman’s Paradise.
Here’s wishing a blessed and very Merry Christmas to all.
Keith Altazin — A few extra ounces to your five-bass limits to make the difference between first- or second-place in the Coteau Bass Hustlers. After all, your two runner-up finishes this year were by that margin.
Bo Amy — Special order for another great spring like you had in February/March during the wins at Legends of the Lake and WN Hawg Fights BTS tournaments at Lake Fausse Pointe.
Troy Amy — Red-hot speckled trout action that ends late this winter and starts soon as possible in late spring or summer.
Brooks Amy — Smooth transition, sound plans and overwhelming response as director of the Southcentral Fishing Association, plus winning trips with your son, Hayden, and his grandpa, Perry Scott, in fishing rodeos and SFA.
Dr. Shawn Baquet — Bass just as big, or bigger, than the one your wife caught when you’re fishing next year at Toledo Bend.
Jeneen Baquet — Bass fishing trip for your son, Jarrett, with Greg Hackney and/or Derek Hudnall, long run in the soccer state playoffs for the CHS Lady Panthers and state qualifiers from the CHS Fishing Team.
Ron Boutte — WN Hawg Fights BTS win(s) next season with your cousin, Andre “Tank” Sampay. Good times packaging at Cajun Lures.
Danny Bulliard — A fishing buddy who actually helps find bass at Toledo Bend, state qualification in high school bass fishing for your grandson, Matthew, more wins for you and “Coach,” an outboard motor cover and improved health in ’22.
Edmund Burke — Beaucoup fish every time out on the Slainte, the family’s 39-foot long Contender, limits of squirrels and realization of your career goal.
Dickie Broussard — New bowling ball, good health.
Will Chapman — Texas Bowl victory by LSU over K-State on Jan. 4 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, a Brian Kelly revival for the Bayou Bengals and health and happiness for the Chapmans.
Damein Clements — First-place finishes as a Boater in B.A.S.S. Nation regionals and again in the finals in 2022, another trip to Disney, plus full bookings for DCFishing Services LLC.
Quentin Comeaux — Continued duck hunting success at the Comeaux Hilton and more victories in SFA with Keith Delahoussaye.
Chris Courville — Exceptional 2022 squirrel hunting opener, comparable to the good ol’ days.
Malcolm Crochet — Restored camp at Grand Isle, better bass and sac-a-lait bite at Toledo Bend and year to remember for all the Crochets.
Herb Dauphinet — How about a 10.80-pound bass, a fraction of an ounce heavier than your previous PB, a 10.79-pound bass caught March 27 at Toledo Bend? It’s on the way.
Carroll Delahoussaye — Bountiful bass and sac-a-lait fishing trips by your lonesome and with good buddy Danny Bulliard, plus stabilized, good health.
Keith Delahoussaye — More, more, more: SFA wins and AOYs. Keep the Delahoussaye Team Train on track in 2022.
Evan Dupre — Successful defense of your individual national title when you return to the Youth Hunter Education Central Region National Championship next July.
Scott Dupre — Another YHEC national title for your son. Add repeat Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award from the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.
Dicky Fitzgerald — Three-peat sound good? Back-to-back-to-back Angler of the Year titles next year in the Louisiana Bass Anglers, as well as more happy deer hunting like the day you shot a 10-point buck Nov. 19 in Illinois.
John Gordon — As many bass fishing trips as possible with your young son, Owen, cooler climes for him before a summertime WN Hawg Fights BTS, plus full year without outboard motor/battery hiccups.
Jimmy Gravois — All the right thumbs ups for an artificial reef project that you support in this part of the Gulf of Mexico, plus excellent health.
Phil Haney — A complete recovery to go along with good health next year, as well as an improved bass bite at Toledo Bend.
Hank Harris — Like 2021, a really “grand” first-place showing with Johnny Hester in the next Louisiana Bass Cats Open on Feb. 19 out of Marsh Field Boat Landing.
John Hebert — Strong finish to the sugar cane season and blessed, healthy year for you, your family. Throw in a few sac-a-lait fishing trips postseason.
Marlin Hebert — Enough soft plastics for pitchin’ purposes, spinnerbaits and Zoom Super Flukes to help you defend your 2021 AOY in the Coteau Bass Hustlers. Yeah, go ahead, break that odd-year streak.
Kevin Horton — Successful defense of CIFA and Kay-Cee Saltwater Fishing Rodeo titles, plus memorable fishing trips with your nephews, Ian Broussard and Cooper Menard.
Felix Jeanminette — Blessed and very Merry Christmas for you and your family, rewarding bass/bream/sac-a-lait fishing trips and great health in 2022.
Keo Khamphilavong — That 10-point buck in your ’scope’s crosshairs in Illinois, season’s supply of lemonhead and ultraviolet Matrix Shads and more SFA wins with Craig Landry.
Chris Landry — TaxAct Texas Bowl: LSU 31, K-State 20. Geaux Tiguhs! Geaux faam-uh-lee! And a whole year free of a/c and/or vehicle problems. Add some bass fishing trip(s) with Donta Claus.
Tommy Lipari — Once again, a “wrap” job for Caleb Sumrall’s new Xpress X21 Pro and Toyota Tundra, plus good times on the water with your son, Cade.
Bubbie Lopez — Another PB from the Teche Area, bigger than your 8.04-pound “hawg” May 14 in Lake Fausse Pointe, plus end to the near-misses the past few years for AOY in the Louisiana Bass Anglers.
Gary “Papa Lou” Louviere — Smooth-working, efficient crossbow, another buck of a lifetime within shooting range, and pain-free back.
Levi Louviere — An 8-plus pound or better bass to beat the PB you caught Sept. 18 during a Louisiana Bass Anglers tournament at Lake Sam Rayburn.
Noah Louviere — An extended red-hot stretch after getting back “in the zone” as a world-class archer, plus the latest in competitive archery technology.
Henry Mouton — For an outdoorsman who cares — as his serious, off-beat and/or hilarious anecdotes about everything from football to crawfish boils to coastal fishery concerns, beautiful nature photos show — the Acadiana Source of the Year Award.
Don Naquin — A healthy and memorable new year for you and your wife, Valerie, indoors and outdoors in Georgia. Keep the oven heated for many delicious Desserts to Go.
Dennis Narcisse — Months’ supply of your fav “swim bait” to catch bass like you did Dec. 11 near Bayou Benoit and limits during the 2022 Bass Champs Texas Tournament Trail.
Hunter Neuville — Even higher bass tournament finishes as you test Bassmaster Central Opens as Co-Angler and Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation events as Boater. Good luck May 4-6 at the B.A.S.S. Nation Central Regional Championship at Grand Lake in Oklahoma.
Mike O’Brien — Timely, inspirational notes from your wife, Melanie, plenty of deer to let walk or shoot the rest of this season and another big WN Hawg Fights BTS win like you had Sept. 12 with Mike Sinitiere.
Wilbert Prados — Fascinating books that are good reads, like “Gumbo Life: Tales from the Roux Bayou” by former Washington Post editor Ken Wells, and more squirrels on more squirrel hunting trips.
Keith Price — Anything you want to do in well-deserved retirement, mostly catch bass and hunt deer with a bow.
Braxton Resweber — Successful defense of your AOY title in the WN Hawg Fights BTS.
Haiden Richard — World’s Championship Duck Calling Contest win, again, in 2022. Believe!
Brad Romero — Enough deer walking within range to fill out this season’s deer tags and enough old, cut up, chewed up soft plastics melted and poured by Aaron Thibodeaux to win more WN Hawg Fights BTS in ’22.
Nicole Romero — Good Samaritan Award for you and your husband, Brad, after helping a young mother through difficult times post-Hurricane Ida. Amanda Ragusa’s 3-year-old daughter, Joleigh Ragusa, most certainly appreciated her fishing rodeo experience on and off the water with y’all.
Andre “Tank” Sampay — Another WN Hawg Fights BTS win with your cousin, Ron Boutte, and your second AOY in the Bullet Bass Club since 2020 in 2022.
Tee Roy Savoy — Large turnout for the2022 Jackie Savoy Memorial Big Bass Classic.
Johnny “Shake” Schexnayder — Deepening of the channel from Charenton Lake to Taylor’s Point, beaucoup bass catches again in the new year, and health and happiness next year for you and your wife, Vicki.
Saint Schwing — It’s all about the feathers: Beaucoup ducks in the air over your duck blind anywhere the rest of the season and a big, fat bold Osceola turkey struttin’ your way next spring in Florida to fill out Grand Slam.
Perry Scott — Many hours on the water and the golf course enjoying the growth and success of your grandson, Hayden Amy. Enjoy.
Jacob Shoopman — Dominant 2022 WN Hawg Fights BTS season, fewer dings on the RT198, another fishing rod rack, a kitchen table (back-ordered from Dec. 25, 2020), BBQ grill, state title run for the CHS girls soccer team and state qualifiers from your CHS Fishing Team. Geaux Big Red!
Joshua Shoopman — Complete and full restoration following all of your surgeries, plus a visit to the only part of the world you haven’t been and a wondrous 2022.
June Shoopman — A full year in a remodeled home (just need to change the Formica); more fishing trips with Donta Claus; warm, fuzzy white slippers; peace of mind at and away from the office, and half-dozen or more get-away trips with happy endings.
Mike Sinitiere — Two fishing caps with reversible logos, one for Yamaha/Mercury, one for Skeeter/Bass Cat and Nitro/Triton; bass tournament limits for your grandson, Miles, in the Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation Junior Series, and additional stories for the special scrapbook started by your mom, the late Dorothy Gulotta Sinitiere Andre.
Nicole Smith — Skydiving. Snorkeling. Winning a saltwater fishing rodeo title. Rinse and repeat in 2022! Plus, brisk post-hurricane business for you and your husband’s elevator company, Standard Industrial Services.
Brandy St. Germain — Serious “Quality Time,” indeed, with your husband, Josh, and sons, Noah, Ethan and Luke, on the 21-foot long Mako.
Johnathan St. Germain — Step closer to your career goal in aviation mechanics, new home to replace one destroyed by Hurricane Ida, plus a PB to beat the 9-13 that smashed a spinnerbait on your 24th birthday Sept. 23 in Lake Fausse Pointe.
Josh St. Germain — Inside Division Boat Captain titles in both saltwater fishing rodeos next year and prime time action aboard “Quality Time.”
Ben Suit — Big, neat, bold and beautiful State Farm / Ben Suit sign when you hang up your shingle, so to speak, in January at your agency in Orange, Texas, plus many rewarding bass fishing trips in Louisiana and Texas.
Kevin Suit — Trouble-free 12 months for the Merc on the back of the trusty ol’ Ranger bass boat and as many bass fishing trips as possible with sons Ben and Zach.
Zach Suit — Chopper to bring you here and back to Texas for WN Hawg Fights BTS tournaments, as well as clear sailing for your insurance career and your wife’s education to become a chiropractor.
Caleb Sumrall — Championship Sunday appearances (nine would be nice) in 2022, more cover stories on the front of B.A.S.S. Times, strong run to the top in the 2022 Bassmaster Classic and memorable times with family.
Austin Theriot — Video of the “Oh My Goodness” run you and Leryn Quintana enjoyed at the Jackie Savoy Memorial Big Bass Classic, defense of your AOY title on the WN Hawg Fights BTS circuit, and one (1) bobcat per season.
Eddie Toups — One or more winning SFA trips with your wife, Liz, and 13-year-old grandson, Maverick Broussard.
Joey Trahan — Nice, fast, roomy new aluminum bass boat, plus an AOY title in the Coteau Bass Hustlers.
Chris Vedrines — Neck that is pain-free post-surgery, safe travels across America and a win or two in WN Hawg Fight BTS action next year.
Mike Viguerie — More action during the stretch run of the 2021-22 waterfowl hunting season at Wax Lake Outlet following a dismal start Nov. 13.
Gordie White — Fun Duck Wake. Happy and healthy new year.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.