There were more ducks in Louisiana at this time of year than there have been since early November 2017.
Considering drought conditions this spring in the waterfowl breeding grounds in upper North America, Jason Olszak was expecting to see fewer ducks than usual the week before the 2021-22 season opener in the Sportsman’s Paradise. Instead, Olszack saw more ducks than anticipated this past week when he conducted his first aerial waterfowl population survey as waterfowl program manager for the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
“It was actually better than I expected. There were a total of 1.3 million (in southwest Louisiana, southeast Louisiana and Catahoula Lake), up from last year,” Olszack said, pointing out last November’s survey counted a record low of an estimated 855,000 ducks.
“With the drought and probably poor production I didn’t expect to see a whole lot.”
However, before the duck season opened Saturday in the West Zone, the number of ducks down here was lower than the most recent five-year average of 1.5 million) and well under the 10-year average of 1.7 million. Southwest Louisiana’s marshes held many of the ducks, both dabblers and divers — 829,000 — an increase of 57 percent over November 2020.
A majority of the ducks were seen around Rockefeller Refuge and White Lake.
“Most of the ducks are in the marsh, especially in southwest Louisiana. Agricultural fields are super dry,” Olszack said.
Southwest Louisiana, where habitat conditions in the marsh are above average due to the recovery of emergent vegetation from last year’s hurricanes, harbored the most dabblers in the state — 726,000. Blue-winged teal numbers led the way with 253,000, followed by 168,000 gadwalls.
Also in southwest Louisiana, there were 102,000 green-winged teal, 94,000 shovelers and 78,000 pintails. And the number of mallards — 18,000 — already here in southwest Louisiana was the most since 2014.
“Even though the numbers are up (for those species in November), counted for mottled ducks and gadwall are down,” Olszak said, citing the record low number of 243,000 gadwalls (168,000 in southwest Louisiana, 72,000 in southeast Louisiana and 3,000 on Catahoula Lake). The total number of gadwalls declined 16 percent from 2020’s 288,000 and was 70 percent below the long-term November average of 818,000. The most recent five-year average for gadwalls is 603,000.
The mottled duck numbers are the same as they were in September — 18,000. That’s down from 27,000 last November, 19,000 in 2019 and 72 percent lower than the long-term November average of 64,000.
Many Teche Area waterfowlers who hunt the marshes in this region are seeing what he saw from the air. While emergent vegetation has bounced back, particularly east of Calcasieu Lake, with less invasive aquatics, submerged aquatic vegetation remains spotty in the marsh ponds across many areas.
The waterfowl biologist described the areas above the marsh country as “extraordinarily dry.”
“A large number of (agricultural) acres were dry and either disked and leveled or standing stubble. Those with water were either thick with second crop rice or devoid of vegetation. The lack of any substantial rain in the last month has not benefited these habitats as the region has seen less than 2 inches of rain since the beginning of October, most coming during one rain event late in the month and water apparently soaked in without pooling,” he wrote in his report released Friday.
Predictably, very few ducks were holding in this region’s agricultural fields.
Olszak is no rookie on the flights over transect lines in southwest and southeast regions of the state. He flew countless trips as an assistant to former waterfowl program manager Larry Reynolds, who accepted a position to oversee Rockefeller Refuge, White Lake Conservation Area, the alligator and fur program and the wildlife diversity program.
Olszak planned to be among the large number of duck hunters going out this opening weekend to hunt the marshes of southwest Louisiana.
