Louisiana’s governing body over the state’s abundant natural resources continues to try to conduct business as usual, in spite of difficult circumstances, and even include the public.
The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has scheduled an administrative public hearing on amendments made to the 2020-21 hunting season rules and regulations at 10 a.m.Monday via Zoom webinar.
The state agency is conducting the meeting via webinar because of the coronavirus pandemic and the governor’s “stay-at-home” order.
Outdoorsmen who want to participate in the webinar can register at https://wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u4-4fVsBRnO8BSwyXHY-6Q. They may be prompted to download software for their computer or smart phone when joining the meeting. The state agency asks visitors to join several minutes early to account for the additional step.
LDWF officials said those attending the online webinar will can submit public comments during the meeting. Once the meeting starts, they can submit public input by clicking “Chat” at the bottom of the screen, type comments, choosing “Send to All Panelists” and clicking “Send.”
The Louisiana Wildlife and FIsheries Commission voted at its February and March meetings to amend the proposed notice of intent for the 2020-21 proposed notice of intent for the 2020-21 hunting seasons, rules and regulations. The April meeting was canceled.
LWFC members will conduct the final vote on the proposed rules and regs at its meeting in May.
To see the complete hunting regulation NOI, go to www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/commission-action-items.
For more information or to comment on the adopted amendments, contact Tommy Tiuma at (225) 765-2349 or by email a ttuma@wlf.la.gov.
The Teche Area’s many waterfowl hunters, the men and women, boys and girls who love to get up a few hours before dawn to be ready when ducks or geese show up as the sun rises, have sent comments to state waterfowl study leader Larry Reynolds, who has submitted them to the LWFC.
Taking a peek at the proposals for migratory birds seasons, the tentative special teal season dates are Sept. 12-27 while the woodcock season dates are Dec. 18-Jan. 31. For ducks and coots in the Coastal Zone, the dates are Nov. 14-Dec. 6 and Dec. 19-Jan 24; in the West Zone on Nov. 14-Dec. 6 and Dec. 19-Jan. 24, and in the East Zone on Nov. 21-Dec. 6 and Dec. 19-Jan. 31.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.