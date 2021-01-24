Hunters for the Hungry’s noble mission provides meat for thousands of needy families across Louisiana.
“Hunters who care share!” is the motto, one the nonprofit organization hopes appeals to deer hunters. Louisiana’s deer hunting season ends today in many areas and in other areas on Jan. 31.
Obviously, it takes a deer hunter with a big heart. H4H asks outdoorsmen, “How did you do? Is your freezer full? Do you have an extra deer to donate to a worthy cause?”
The program provides a way for the deer hunter to make a big difference and have a positive impact on his or her community. Bring the freshly harvested deer to a meat processor taking part in the program started in 1994 in Baton Rouge.
Julie Grunewald, H4H executive director, has said about the program’s purpose, “We just want hunters to know Hunters for the Hungry slogan continues from the beginning — ‘Hunters who care share!’ — and to let deer hunters know they can help the poor in their communities with a donation. We’re not asking hunters to take food from their tables, rather to share their bounty. We want to let hunters know their donations remain in their communities. The processors have a list of the places needing venison and that’s where the donations go.”
Thanks to the generosity of Louisiana’s deer hunters, H4H reported a 65 percent increase in the donation of deer in the 2019-20 “Freshly Harvested Game Program” compared to the results for 2018-19. More than 800 deer were donated to the partner processes last season.
Among the many Louisiana meat processors who participate in the H4H program is G&M Processing in Jeanerette. The business’ contact number is 276-6110.
Other participating processors across Acadiana include Acadiana Wild Game (886-6848) in Carencro; Chops Specialty Meats (837-6446) in Broussard; Southern Deer Processing (342-0167), and Brent’s Deer Processing (566-0529) in Krotz Springs.
According to Hunters for the Hungry, hunters can drop off a donated deer to be processed at no cost to the hunter. Hunters may choose to keep the oh-so tasty backstrap.
Hunters for the Hungry, sponsored by the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, explained that the Food Bank, or other local agencies, collect the meat from the processor to distribute and the invoice from the processor is sent to Hunters for the Hungry.
Hunters for the Hungry emphasizes that some processors require the deer to be field dressed, while others do the skinning for the hunter. Program officials recommend hunters planning to donate a deer to call the participating processor beforehand and inquire about the specific requirements of that particular business.
Between H4H and the annual “Clean Out Your Freezer Day,” more than 250,000 meals on the table were provided to the needy across the Sportsman’s Paradise.
“Our mission is to encourage hunters and fishermen to share some of their bounty that we are blessed with in this beautiful Sportsman’s Paradise with the people that are less fortunate,” Grunewald said in January 2020.
How many men and women will step up in this and other states? It’s that time again.
