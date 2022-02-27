The O’Briens, Mike and Melanie, are busy fishing like they do for a few weeks in late winter and early spring the past several years at Toledo Bend.
It’s relaxing and fun, no matter the weather and water conditions, as they stay in their RV parked at Cypress Bend Resort. The New Iberians catch sac-a-lait and whatever else might bite while enjoying retirement to the hilt, especially moments provided by a sizable bass Tuesday on their first full day on the water after arriving Monday.
Melanie, an educator who retired in 2013 after teaching nine years at North Street Elementary, then 24 years at the old Dodson Elementary School, told her husband she wanted to catch one at 2:22 p.m. on 2.22.22.
A fish bit on her bluegrass-colored Bobby Garland Baby Shad on a 1/16-ounce jighead a minute or two before that time. The veteran fisherwoman set the hook hard.
Melanie said, “It hit at 2:21. Michael thought I was stuck (hung up). I said, ‘No, Michael, I’m not stuck.’ It was wrapped around a bush. I said, ‘It’s tugging back.’ ”
The short-lived fight between fish and angler ended when the bass was landed at 2:21. They admired a 4 ½-pound bass.
“Mel wanted to catch that at 2:22. She said, ‘I should have waited for a little longer, ’” Mike said.
Catching a bass that size on a 9-foot long Crappie Hunter fishing rod on 9-pound test line highlighted an outing in which they also caught 11 big sac-a-lait. Melanie accounted for four of those sac-a-lait. And the biggest bass of the day.
“They were beautiful fish (sac-a-lait), all huge. That (bass) was just lagniappe. Whenever we get to Toledo Bend, we always get lagniappe,” she said.
About her quest to catch one at 2:22 on 2.22.22, she said with a chuckle, “It’s the teacher in me but I missed it by one minute.
“It was ‘2-sday, 2 cool, because this won’t happen again in a lifetime. It was fun!”
They were fishing in the Blue Lake area north of Pendleton Bridge on the Louisiana side. They went bass fishing for “a little while” before they broke out the sac-a-lait poles.
“It was very windy. The wind made it cold. We switched from bass fishing to sac-a-lait. When he caught the first one, that’s when he had to rig up my pole,” Melanie said.
There were 15 to 20 boats fishing that area of Blue Lake, she said. An angler in one of them was mopping up.
The wind slacked after a while and the bite shut down. At approximately 3 p.m. it started drizzling.
“When the rain starts, I stop,” she said.
Catching bass while targeting isn’t unusual on their outings at the sprawling border lake shared by Texas and Louisiana.
“Michael catches bass on his sac-a-laIt equipment all the time, especially with shiners,” she said.
Her husband uses Garmin LiveScope to locate the sac-a-lait up there.
“He’d say, ‘Oh, look, they have three fish. Get ready,’” she said, noting her husband has the “privilege” of getting first crack at the slabs because he’s on the front deck manning the trolling motor and monitoring the marine electronics.
Most of the time they fish for sac-a-lait around the pilings holding up Pendleton Bridge. But the sac-a-lait haven’t fired there yet, she said, noting catfish, including flatheads, their favorite for the frying pan, also congregate there.
Mike was a local outboard motor mechanic who retired as owner of Bayouland Marine in August 2019. He’s fresh from winning the Louisiana Bass Cats Open (see related story on Page B4) with fishin’ buddy Mike Sinitiere on Feb. 19 at Lake Fausse Pointe.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.