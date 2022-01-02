On Thursday, the day before Louisiana’s private recreational red snapper season closed, the recreational red snapper landing estimate was pegged at 811,674 pounds, or 99 percent of the state’s quota of 832,439 pounds.
It was a good season for our state’s offshore fishermen, especially those from the Acadiana area who fish the Gulf of Mexico out of Cypremort Point, Morgan City and Pecan Island. For the first time in years we were able to fish past September.
Louisiana’s extended season closed at 11:59 p.m. New Year’s Eve. C’est tout.
What made the red snapper season more special this year centered around the extended season that allowed red snapper catches seven days a week and a four-fish per person daily creel limit. When the regular season started May 28, it was weekends-only and the limit was two red snapper per person, as it has been for too many years.
Gone was the ridiculously short season and laughably low creel limit, regulations we had to follow for so many years under the thumb of the federal government.
All the while area saltwater fishermen insisted, privately and publicly, there were many, many red snapper in this northwestern region of the Gulf of Mexico. They experienced it every time they went out, a proliferation of red snapper big and small.
So many skippers and veteran red snapper fishermen reported, unhappily, they’d have to leave an oil field structure teeming with red snapper after two fish per person aboard were in the box. And that was the end of the red snapper fishing for the day.
Their conviction was supported in a report released March 24, 2021, by The Associated Press about a study proving there were an estimated three times the number of red snapper in the Gulf that previously reported by NOAA. According to the Great Red Snapper Count, more than 60 percent of 110 million adult red snapper were swimming off the shores of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. The federal government’s estimate was 36 million.
NOAA’s Southeast Fisheries Science Center director said the reason for the huge difference in the two counts was simple. The majority of red snapper were swimming over expansive sandy or muddy bottoms between reefs that were unchecked by NOAA.
Last year was the second year Louisiana was granted management authority on red snapper fishing, including establishing season schedules and daily creel limits, by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council. (Within the state’s annual private recreational allocation established by the federal government, of course.)
Here’s a hearty well done and big thumbs up to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The goal was to increase fishing opportunities and enhance economic benefits.
It also made it worthwhile for the Teche Area’s offshore fishermen to travel as far as they have to travel to get to favorable red snapper depths in the Gulf. A 1 hour, 15 minute boat ride is about average around here. On the other hand, that prime water is a hop, skip and a jump away for offshore fishermen in Venice and Grand Isle.
The LDWF’s action to extend the season starting Sept. 24 was announced Sept. 22. The regular season was closed Sept. 7, the day after Memorial Day Monday, to allow staff an opportunity to analyze harvest limits. LA Creel data indicated there was approximately 30 percent, or 244,692 pounds, of red snapper remaining for fishermen to harvest in 2021.
That was a good call. Many of the area’s ardent offshore fishermen took advantage of it.
Here’s hoping this year’s red snapper season is just as rewarding, just as long or longer. Red snapper will become fair game again when the season opens the first day of the three-day Memorial Day Weekend.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.