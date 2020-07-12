OVERTIME OUTDOORS: Napier thanks IR&GC crowd for response to son’s injury on first day

Maybe, just maybe, it was destiny that Josh Napier’s 28.5-pound redfish stayed in third place wire-to-wire during the recent holiday weekend’s 67th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo.
After the accident that seriously injured his leg the first day of the event, I was hopeful that redfish would stay in that precarious third position until the scales closed at 1 p.m. Sunday, the day after the Fourth of July. I wasn’t the only one pulling for that redfish to claim a third-place plaque, as so many around fishing rodeo headquarters let me know.
The third-place redfish did stick in the Inside Division. The saltwater fishing gods smiled on the Napiers — Josh and his father, Iberia Parish Councilman and avid angler Brian Napier, who went out despite inclement weather Friday with Glenn St. Germain.
The elder Napier accepted the trophy for his son Sunday afternoon during the awards presentation under the pavilion along Quintana Canal at Cypremort Point, where fishing rodeo officials and fishermen of all ages were protected from the rain that fell most of the day.
When Napier got on the awards platform, which doubled as a band stage, emcee Brock Pellerin handed him the mic as the man had something to say to the crowd about the nature of the people who live, work and play here in the heart of Cajun Country. He wanted to tell the people how compassionate and caring we are, even in a world turned topsy-turvy by the coronavirus pandemic, which couldn’t stop the IR&GC Saltwater Fishing Rodeo.
The Napiers and St. Germain arrived at fishing rodeo headquarters for the weigh-in on the first day soon after the scales opened at 3 p.m. Friday. They were in Napier’s Red Champ, a 22-foot Champion.
The Red Champ skipper and crew had three bull reds to weigh. They were excited despite just having rode through a storm on the water that doused the boat and fishing rodeo headquarters. Everything was wet and slippery.
They docked sideways along the wooden bulkhead with about 1- to 1 ½-feet of space between the vessel and the bulkhead. Over that short gap they started passing the redfish from the ice chest to a waiting fishing rodeo cart at the edge.
As Brian tried to pass a redfish, he lost his balance and slipped. The redfish dropped into the water and he tried to save it, only to start going in headfirst himself.
His son spontaneously moved to rescue him, successfully. In the process, though, Josh slipped and sort of went in feet first, momentarily, then scrambled back out.
The slip was costly. Apparently, one of a few long nails in the bulkhead under the water stabbed into his lower left calf on the inside and ripped as he got back in the boat.
Blood was flowing inside and outside the gash. Brian and St. Germain recognized the seriousness of the wound and got the injured young man out of the boat and onto land.
A crowd gathered and people began helping. The calming actions and first-aid knowledge of Cindy Jo LeBlanc, a nurse practitioner, and Claire Broussard, a certified registered assistant for a local OBGYN, prevailed as men and women gathered on both sides of Josh, who was persuaded to lay on his back while compresses were applied and water rinsed off the blood.
After approximately 15 minutes, it was time to get the victim to the emergency room at Iberia Medical Center. Gerrit “T-Blu” Landry, Southcentral Fishing Association president, IR&GC board member and fishing rodeo angler, offered the use of his pickup truck as Brian’s pickup truck was at St. Germain’s camp at the Point.
Josh was assisted to the pickup truck and driven to the hospital by Tara St. Germain, another IR&GC board member. His father went with him.
Brian stood tall on the stage two days later. Emotion cracked his voice as he expressed his gratitude to strangers for coming to the rescue of his son.
Earlier, Brian said, “It was so heartwarming to see everybody come together. It just shows the love and togetherness of the fishing community.”
He was relieved there was no muscle damage or nerve damage suffered in the accident.
“The thing that tears me up is he was trying to help me,” Brian said, noting he suffered a bump on the head and chest bruises when he fell.
“On the way to the hospital, he said, ‘Dad, I’ll get this sewed up and we’ll get back out there (the next day),’ ” he said.
Dad would have none of that. After the wound was cleaned out and stitched with 10 stitches, he said, it was time to forget competing in the fishing rodeo and concentrate on healing.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.