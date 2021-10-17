What traditionally has been the social event of the year for outdoorsmen in the Teche Area is on again for Oct. 28.
Jason Foster, New Iberia Ducks Unlimited Chapter chairman, and the chapter’s fundraising committee, have scheduled the annual DU fundraising event at the Isle of Iberia RV Park. Foster and the committee members believe the area’s dedicated members will support the conservation organization again.
In a way, Foster wrote in a letter to major donors, this year is similar to last year.
“Surely, the previous 18 months have not been without calamity nor great tension. Just as communities have begun to evolve with the effects of a global pandemic, our state experienced a devastating hurricane. While the priority should be the welfare of our neighbors in the eastern parishes, the importance of wetland ecosystems and coastal protection barriers has never been more vital. … When you actively participate and contribute to the Ducks Unlimited mission, you are joining a strong rank of conservation legacy — one that creates change at home in our very own backyard,” Foster wrote.
How so? Earlier in the letter, Foster noted DU has funded more Louisiana habitat projects than any other state in the Mississippi Flyway. That makes so many local outdoorsmen, duck hunters, especially, very proud of Louisiana DU.
The long streak of annual New Iberia Ducks Unlimited banquets continued last year amidst a myriad of coronavirus pandemic restrictions and concerns that axed so many events. There has been a local DU fundraising event each year since the mid-1970s.
Despite the circumstances, including the fact the fundraiser committee considered canceling a “physical” event in October 2020 because of COVID-19, Foster called last year’s fundraiser a success. He cited the event’s “performance scorecard.”
There were four event underwriters — The McIlhenny Co., Cargill De-Icing, Greg Mullen and Armond Schwing. Thirty-four major donors contributed $23,000.
Auction item underwriters for the event were Blayzin Food Specialties, Gordy’s Paint & Body, Haywood Migues Campaign, Huey Olivier, Romero Floor Covering, IberiaBank and Acadiana Pet Spa.
Raffle sales took in $5,760, the silent auction added $1,760 and the live auction raised $9,100. The 2020 Beretta Shotgun of the Year went to David Dorsey for $3,000 and the 2020 Beretta Handgun of the Year’s top bid was made by Craig Gautier at $1,300.
There’s reasonable optimism that the next event will be as successful or more successful. Foster’s “team,” the banquet committee members, is a solid one made up of outdoorsmen dedicated to raising bucks for ducks to flourish in the Sportsman’s Paradise.
They are getting ready to meet and greet other duck hunters and outdoorsmen who care about the conservation and enjoy supper.
Foster pointed out that event post cards have been mailed and even email notifications sent, both to anyone who has registered at the local DU event since 2015. Information also has been posted on Facebook, he said.
For more information about the upcoming fundraiser, call Foster at 356-4977.
The Jeanerette DU Chapter’s next fundraising event is scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 4 at the West St. Mary Civic Center, 1472 Louisiana 318. For more information call Larry Gaspard at 380-4641.
Jeanerette DU Chapter’s Sponsor Banquet on Sept. 14 at the Marsh House on Avery Island kicked off DU fundraising activities in the Teche Area.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.