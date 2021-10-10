Avid Teche Area big game hunters may appreciate a story fresh out of Wyoming. It’s cringeworthy, sure, but interesting because it illustrates a dilemma outdoorsmen might face across the country.
Out-of-state hunters in Wyoming legally killed three bull elk and a calf Sept. 26 on an island along the Snake River near Jackson, Wyoming, according to a story posted Tuesday on ftw.usatoday.com and reported Sept. 29 by the Jackson Hole News&Guide.
Bob Geringer, of Salol, Minnesota, first hunted deer in Wyoming in 1971 when his home state canceled the deer hunting season because the deer population was too low. Fifty years later the 79-year-old hunter returned for the fateful elk hunt.
Geringer and his buddies even had caps and T-shirts made commemorating the trip. Words on his light orange cap read: “The 3 Old Farts 50th Anniversary Hunt.”
That Sunday morning they hunted an area unfamiliar to Geringer and eventually found what they were targeting — elk bunched up on a mid-river island. They walked along Emily’s Pond Levee to get within shooting range, shot seven times at approximately 9 a.m. and downed three cow elk and a calf – all legal because the non-resident hunters had several licenses.
Their joy was short-lived. Unbeknownst to Geringer, the levee and island are popular areas frequented by local residents who walk their dogs, jog and otherwise stroll. People started arriving just as they were field dressing the animals.
Then the fiasco unfolded. The newspaper published a lead photo for the story showing two men dragging half an elk onto a shoal in the river, it’s innards in plain view.
“It turned out to be a friggin’ nightmare. We didn’t realize the river was the way it was, and it happened fast,” Geringer told the News&Guide.
According to reports, there was one heated confrontation and about a dozen people phoned the Wyoming Game and Fish Department about what they believed to be an illegal activity on a dike that attracts hundreds of men, women and children on any given day.
Brad Nielson of Jackson Hole, a hunter, got there about 3 p.m. He was unhappy and told the out-of-state hunters he was incensed they opened fire on elk stranded on a barren island and that it wasn’t fair to the animals.
“It’s an ethical question. That’s not fair chase, cornering them on an island and mowing them down. I told them they’d set back years of effort to create goodwill between the non-hunting community and hunters,” Neilson told the News&Guide.
The newspaper reported the out-of-state hunting party hunted legally in Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s elk unit No. 78. That zone, mostly on private land, stretches from the south end of Grand Teton National Park to Highway 22.
The News&Guide story also pointed out hunting elk there can be tricky and a non-resident who lacked local knowledge and arrived early morning at a place like Emily’s Pond Levee would be unaware it’s a recreational hub.
Geringer’s hunting party had a big problem. The current was moving unseasonably fast and the three hunters had no plan in place to remove the carcasses safely.
Jon Stephens, a game warden, got to the scene Sunday evening. He chewed out the hunters a little “for the eyesore that they created.”
Then Stephens tried to help them out. He arranged for a canoe and wheelbarrow to carry out the meat. However, the canoe capsized with one of the hunters in it and floated unmanned downstream.
The game warder realized his initial plan to recover the meat was unworkable. He told the hunters to gut the animals and to get back across the river before sunset.
On Monday afternoon, the hunters returned with a local resident they hired to float out the elk meat on a raft and that effort went smoothly. By 6 o’clock the meat was on its way downriver to Wilson Boat Ramp.
Neilson and Jane Frisch, another local resident who walks the levee almost daily and was concerned about mixing big game hunting and public safety, said Game and Fish and the Bureau of Land Management ought to look at the regulations.
Neilson said, “What should we do to make sure that doesn’t happen again?” These guys were literally packing their rifles up and down the levee and were blasting elk in the middle of the river.”
Not everyone who came by Sunday was negative, Geringer said.
“You can’t imagine how many people congratulated us and were happy for us. It’s just that the timing was wrong. If we had to do it again, there’s no way in the world any of us would have done that. It just happened,” he said.
But, Geringer said in the same breath, “If it is a walking trail, why is it open for public hunting?”
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.