OVERTIME OUTDOORS: LDWF’s final estimate show snapper harvest 1% over allocation

Louisiana’s recreational red snapper harvest went 1 percent over the quota in 2021, according to preliminary estimates released Jan. 14 by the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
The state’s extended season ended Dec. 31 with a reported 823,151 pounds, or 101 percent of Louisiana’s 2021 annual private recreational allocation of 816,439 pounds. The overage will be accounted for in next year’s quota.
The Sportsman’s Paradise’s recreational offshore fishermen enjoyed the longest season — one that was extended a little more than 3 months, and featured higher creel limits — in many years last year. It was great news for our state’s sport fishermen after so many years with unbelievably brief seasons and small creel limits imposed by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.
In 2021, Louisiana was granted management authority on red snapper fishing regulations, including establishing season schedules and daily creel limits, for the second straight year by the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council.
Louisiana’s recreational red snapper started May 28 with weekends-only and a creel limit of two red snapper per person, as it has been for an insufferable long period of time for Teche Area anglers who fish the northwest region of the Gulf of Mexico.
After the state’s recreational season was closed as regularly scheduled Sept. 7, with the state’s landing estimates far below its quota, LDWF stepped up to the plate and reopened the recreational red snapper harvest on Friday, Sept. 24, in both state and federal waters for seven days a week with a daily bag limit of four fish per angler and a 16-inch minimum size limit. That was a welcome bonus that ended New Year’s Eve.
Those days are over but remain a good memory as so many local offshore boats took advantage of the extra months in the season. Mother Nature cooperated, for the most part, with a mild fall and early winter.
n
An intriguing story about a state record deer rack that was stored in a deer hunter’s garage for decades surfaced this past week in Pennsylvania.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission recently released its updated Big Game Records book, Fox News reported Tuesday. The book featured a surprising entry because one of the new records in all likelihood was shot back in the 1960s.
The deer was killed by the late Frederick Kyriss of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. He died, which ruled out accumulating exact details of the hunt that resulted in a buck that scored a net 202-7/7 inches, topping the previous record score of 189-0/8 inches set in 1943.
Kyriss’ widow, who also is deceased, outlived her husband but provided some details about the buck before she died. Kyriss apparently kept his trophy racks in the garage and wouldn’t get them scored officially.
Bob D’Angelo, Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program Coordinator and senior associate editor for Game News, confirmed the exact date for the new record whitetail in the typical firearms category is unknown. The records simply list the harvest as “prior to 1962.”
“The deer rack changed hands several times over the years finally ending up with Bass Pro Shops in Missouri. I was sent the official score sheet last spring and thoroughly researching it, accepted it in the state records for the printing of our 2021 Big Game records books that became available for the public in October 2021.”
“Bass Pro, who has the original antlers in Missouri, kindly made a replica of the deer rack and had the synthetic rack mounted with a taxidermy mount and donated it to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, where it is displayed at the agency’s Harrisburg headquarters at 2001 Elmerton Ave.”
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.