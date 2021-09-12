Knights of Columbus 3425 fishing rodeo officials’ had their heart in the right place before and during the annual three-day holiday weekend event at Cypremort Point. So did the small number of fishermen and fisherwomen of all ages who supported it.
The Kay-Cees gave people an option at a time the region is reeling from the direct hit of a hurricane and a divided country remains in the throes of whichever way a pandemic is trending in uncharted territory. The 61st annual Kay-Cee Saltwater Fishing Rodeo was there for the taking.
Fishing rodeo-goers such as Chad Baudry of Loreauville, who fished the first two days and for a little while before a storm prompted his return Labor Day Monday, appreciated it and took advantage. He and his family could have been relaxing at their camp along Bird Island Chute in Lake Fausse Pointe.
“We’re glad they had it, too,” said Baudry, who fished with his wife, Jennifer Baudry, and their son, Caleb Baudry.
He said they left Quintana Canal Boat Landing in the family’s 21-foot long Key West on Saturday morning to fish at The Hammock. When they arrived at the popular fishin’ hole, Caleb Baudry happened to ask if they had purchased fishing rodeo tickets. They hadn’t.
“We came back, went and got tickets, and went back out,” Baudry said.
They did OK in the fishing department, for sure, with each of them putting fish on the Inside Division leaderboard on Day 1. Then Fish Karma, Brooks Amy’s boat, checked in.
“We were up there quite a bit the first day. Brooks kind of knocked us off,” Baudry said.
Baudry and his son both cashed in. The elder Baudry finished with a first-place speckled trout at 2.18 pounds and Caleb Baudrey had a second-place drum at 3.01 pounds.
Baudry wasn’t the only one who expressed affinity for the final major saltwater fishing contest of the year. Three dozen men, women and children made the effort to fish and took the time to participate despite post-hurricane concerns and a scarcity of fuel in the area.
The turnout could have been larger. A large number of Teche Area residents who usually fish the event turned their attention southeast and traveled there last weekend to render aid to hurricane victims. Plus, it was extremely tough to get gas for tow vehicles and boats.
The Kay-Cees waited until after the hurricane’s passage to decide whether to stage the event. Last year’s fishing rodeo was canceled because of coronavirus pandemic concerns and restrictions. They were hopeful a second straight event wouldn’t be scratched.
They announced two days after Hurricane Ida the fishing rodeo would go on as scheduled starting Sept. 4. Fishing rodeo chairman Brian Boutte, interim weighmaster Dusty Hulin, Joseph East, Calvin Gaspard, Steve Landry and Ken Fontenot were on hand to greet anyone who happened by fishing rodeo headquarters. James Boudreaux, past grand knight in Knights of Columbus 3425, capped it off by cooking a delicious pot of jambalaya on site for all on Labor Day Monday.
As Boudreaux watched the skies rain on the Kay-Cees’ parade, so to speak, all morning and into the afternoon Labor Day Monday, he said, “At least we had two good days.”
Boutte said, “Yeah, it was hot. At least the weather was good (the first two days).”
Hulin said, optimistically, “Yeah, the rain’s going to be good luck. We’re going to have a good rodeo for the next five years!”
Nicole Smith of New Iberia fished with her husband, Brad Smith. She was thankful for a break in their constant back and forth travels this past week to the hard-hit St. Rose area, home of her husband’s company, Standard Industrial Services.
Long before her name was called as the Inside Division’s Best All-Around Fisher(wo)man, Smith spoke highly of the Kay-Cees.
“Yeah, these guys put their heart and soul to put this rodeo on,” she said in appreciation.
The payout for first-, second- and third-place winners in each category of the Inside Division was $75, $50 and $25, more than many people imagined it might be with such a low turnout. The surprisingly high payout would help anglers pay for fuel and other expenses during the event.
“We’d like to be more generous. We want to save some donations for what we do,” Boutte said, noting the church organization donates regularly to local charities and causes.
Before the scales closed for the last time at noon Labor Day Monday, Smith told Hulin she’d be returning the check to the Kay-Cees. That wound up being $325 for her husband’s first-place speckled trout (2.18 pounds) and drum (3.56 pounds) and her second-place flounder (0.77 pounds, weighed Monday after an overnight fishing trip Saturday to Mud Point) and croaker (0.53 pounds), and a third-place “slot” redfish (4.18 pounds).
Smith won another $50 as Best All-Around Fisher(wo)man.
“We’re donating it all back. They need it more than us,” she said.
That’s the spirit. It helps explain how some people welcomed the chance to get out and fish. It was a good call, Kay-Cees.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.