July will bring us back to the way we were, thank goodness.
It’ll be just like old times with a line of boats at the bulkhead near the pavilion along Quintana Canal, and a full crowd enjoying the Fourth of July as the 68th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo starts July 2 and ends July 4. Sure, there was a 67th event in 2020, but the turnout was lighter due in part to inclement weather but mostly because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions imposed by Gov. Jon Bel Edwards.
The Sportsman’s Paradise is about as open as possible and that’s a good thing. Cypremort Point should be rockin’ this holiday weekend like the days of old as fishermen young and old chase fish big enough to put on the leaderboard in the Inside Division, Offshore Division and Junior Division.
It’ll be happening here and, just as important to many local fishermen and those along the state’s coast, it’ll be happening later this month at Grand Isle. The 92nd Grand Isle International Tarpon Rodeo that never happened last summer is scheduled to be held July 22-July 24.
Isn’t that great? America’s oldest fishing tournament has been held since 1928 (it wasn’t held in 1930 or the WWII years 1942-45).
It was a real shock to the system last year when that hallowed fishing rodeo was shut down by the Grand Isle International Tarpon Rodeo Board, which waited as long as it could, even with modifications implemented, before pulling the plug in 2020. That was a blow to fishermen as well as the economy in Jefferson Parish.
The three-day weekend event brings thousands of boaters, competitive anglers and revelers to the barrier island each year for the last weekend of July. Grand Isle’s population swells from 1,500 residents to more than 25,000 men, women and children, of which perhaps 1/10th compete in the event.
A 2021 Grand Isle International Tarpon Rodeo Schedule of Events can be found at www.facebook.com/TarponRodeo/photos/a.797058010325937/4376506269047742/.
But first we have our own storied fishing rodeo that appeals to so many people in the Teche Area. The men and women who run the event have been planning it for several months.
Those IR&GC officials held their fifth organizational meeting Tuesday. To a man and woman they stress one of the additions to this year’s event is a Junior Offshore Division Best All-Around Fisherman title and that should appeal to skippers of big boats who take crews far out in the Gulf of Mexico.
“I think it’ll definitely benefit the kids, make it a little more competitive. They’ll be going against other kids and not adults, so we think it’ll be a little more even playing field. We definitely want to get the word out there,” Josh St. Germain, third-year IR&GC chairman, said two weeks ago in this space.
St. Germain and the other board members have scheduled the annual Anglers Supper for 6:30 p.m. June 29, the Tuesday before the fishing rodeo gets underway Friday. It will be at the Lydia American Legion Hall.
The Anglers Supper features a free meal, raffles and door prizes. Anglers and skippers are invited to enjoy what has become a traditionally good time and important event.
“Basically, what we do, we talk about the tournament, go over a few basic rules and anything that has changed, and see if there’s anything anybody would like to change about the tournament (for the future),” St. Germain said.
He said Brandon Moss will showcase his culinary skills with a pastalaya.
Fishing rodeo tickets can be purchased at the event, which is convenient. Also, it is the only time Calcutta tickets are for sale, the dedicated fishing rodeo chairman said.
There will be another board meeting after the supper.
IR&GC officials are seeking more board members, St. Germain said early Friday afternoon. New blood is welcome.
“We need help. We need fresh minds. Anyone who wants to be a board member can stay after the supper. Nobody on this board wants to see this tournament end. That’s why we’re trying to get more people involved,” St. Germain said.
“That said, this is going to be one of our best tournaments ever. But we want the fresh minds, too, to take it to the next level.”
He said the fishing rodeo brochure should be out at least by Monday.
Hopefully, sponsorships for this summer’s three-day holiday weekend event return to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.
St. Germain emphasized the fishing rodeo raises money for other nonprofits.
“In the last five years we have donated $60,000 to St. Jude and local charities. A lot of people don’t realize what IR&GC does with the money we take in. This is what we do. We help out others that need help,” he said.
