To every man, woman and child who loves to fish in and around Vermilion Bay and beyond in the Gulf of Mexico, the Fourth of July wouldn’t be the Fourth of July without the Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo at Cypremort Point.
Approximately 20 IR&GC board members, including first-year fishing rodeo chairman Josh St. Germain of Jeanerette and his wife, Brandy, hold this to be a self-evident truth. That was plain as day during a Zoom video conference Tuesday.
The 67th IR&GC Saltwater Fishing Rodeo is a go, the board reaffirmed during that live, visual connection among the multiple locations. It was a long conference call, the board’s second in the weeks leading up to the big event.
Saltwater fishermen who like to compete, no matter the level, should be relieved. The holiday weekend event is scheduled for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 3-5.
But hold onto your fishing caps. There is a difference this year.
“We’re back to old school, back like it started, no money (no payouts for first- through third-place fish in the Inside Division and Offshore Division),” Josh St. Germain said late Thursday night.
The 40-year-old all-around outdoorsman, who was getting ready for an offshore fishing trip this weekend aboard his brother Heith’s 32-foot Donzi, said trophies only will be awarded for all three divisions. There also won’t be any sponsors, door prizes or raffles as the entire Teche Area feels repercussions from coronavirus pandemic restrictions that started March 23 in Louisiana.
“I don’t think we’ll lose too much participation. Everybody understands what our fellow people are going through right now,” St. Germain said, referring to the crippling economic times in which so many people are unemployed.
“I think everybody’s been looking for these tournaments to get going, to get their mind off everything that’s happening,” he said.
Fishing rodeo ticket prices will remain the same at $5 for the Junior Division, $25 for the Inside Division and $55 for the Offshore Division. To fish the Junior Division, a boy or girl cannot have reached his or her 16th birthday before June 30, 2020. Proof of age is required.
There are some other fishing rodeo mainstays staying the same. There will be a meal served on Saturday and another meal served around midday Sunday, according to St. Germain, a supervisor for Southern Constructors Inc.
And, he said, vendors will be on site again at fishing rodeo headquarters under the pavilion along Quintana Canal near the Quintana Canal Boat Landing. Also, Brittany Pool and the RugaRouxs will play from 6-10 p.m. Saturday and another band might play Sunday, he said.
The IR&GC also will award lifetime licenses to three lucky kids in the Junior Division, two courtesy of Lydia Food Store and one from R.J. Fuselier & Associates LLC.
However, the Kayak Division has been scrapped this year, St. Germain said.
“I hate to see it go,” he said.
St. Germain is taking the fishing rode’s reins from Brock Pellerin, who guided the event for years.
“Brock stepped down. The IR&GC needed somebody to step up, so I stepped up,” he said.
It’s going to be just like old times. I can’t wait to report on another fishing rodeo, to meet all the good people, young and old, who fish their heart out for one, two or three days and support the local conservation organization.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.