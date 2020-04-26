Wear it.
As National Safe Boating week nears, those two words say it all about your life jacket. It doesn’t do you any good sitting on the seat or laying on the bottom of the boat.
In 2019, 84 percent of drowning victims in recreational boating wrecks weren’t wearing a life jacket, according to the National Safe Boating Council, which is based in Virginia.
Boaters love their gear and most of them have their favorite life jacket. Before we eventually get back to our normal hustle and bustle on and off the water, take the time to inspect that gear.
Remember, while there is no expiration date, life jackets do have a life cycle. It might be time to replace yours depending on how it’s been maintained or stored in or out of the boat.
Look for tears or broken straps and buckles. If you find any broken straps or buckles, toss it.
What makes a good life jacket? It’s one that fits properly when you are submerged in water. It’s one you can float on your back with plenty of buoyancy.
If it’s time to replace your PFD, you may see a new label on life jackets when you shop for one at the store. The NSBC notes the new labels are being phased in, so you might find some life jackets in the store with the new label and others with the old label.
What are the new labels all about?
They have new icons noting performance level, turn ability and warnings, international symbols adopted from the International Standards Organization subcomittee for life jacket standards. They make I easier to understand and choose the right PDD.
The performance level icon is a combination of five factors — bouyancy, freeboard, turning, stability and visibility. A lower level number generally offers greater mobility, comfort and style with good flotation for many wearers. They are intended for inshore (calm water) activities.
The higher level number generally offers greater flotation, turning and stability in the water, factors important on offshore trips that often require more time in rescue situations. Stores now have life jackets with the new label for level 70 devices.
The turn ability icon will point out of the life jacket will turn an unconscious wearer to his or her back. The warnings icons illustrate activities the life jacket isn’t designed for, such as whitewater rafting.
Each life jacket will have a tag that serves as a quick reference guide for the icons.
Teche Area boaters, inspect your life jackets. Wear them on the water.
A life jacket can save your life. Try it on. Keep it on.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.