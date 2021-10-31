During this deer hunting season and before the fast-approaching duck hunting season, which he loves even more than deer hunting, Hunter Neuville of Loreauville has a chance to make another statement at arguably his best sport.
Neuville tests his bass fishing acumen for the umpteenth time as a teen-ager when he fishes the 2021 TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Championship starting Wednesday on the Ouachita River near Monroe.
“Oh, yeah, I’m very excited. It’s setting up pretty good for me but I’ve got to catch them. There’s still a lot of good people,” Neuville said Tuesday.
The good people he’s fishing against are the best Angler and the best Non-Boater from each state competing in B.A.S.S. Nation. He’s one of the country’s top Non-Boaters after winning the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Central Regional tournament earlier this year in Kansas.
B.A.S.S. Nation Championship Boaters and Non-Boaters competed in one of five B.A.S.S. Nation regionals held across the country and qualified for the championship by finishing at the top of their state standings.
More than 50 boats will compete in the 2021 TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Championship on the Ouachita River, and Bassmaster Elite Series pro and former Monroe resident Lee Livesay reported there is plenty of water for anglers to cover in this shallow-water paradise.
“The fish are going to be biting good everywhere, main rivers and backwaters,” Livesay told bassmaster.com in a story published Wednesday. “The water should be cooled down and there should be some fish schooling on the main river.”
The Texan lived in Monroe for several years and spent many hours on the Ouachita River bass fishing, crappie fishing and hunting. Livesay said there is plenty of room for the anglers to spread out, either in the numerous backwaters or on the main river.
“It’s a really cool place to go. It’s big, and that’s why it’s a really good tournament venue. You can go north, you can go south. There are hundreds of river lakes you can get in and ditches and canals. Then you’ve got Bayou D’Arbonne that connects to Lake D’Arbonne,” Livesay said.
“It is a target-rich environment. You’ll see guys catching them on spinnerbaits, flipping little creature baits and jigs, shallowing squarebills and crankbaits, and you’ll see some topwater fish.”
Competitors will launch from Forsythe Park each day at 7:15 a.m. and return for weigh-in at 3:15 p.m.
The full field will compete the first two days. The Non-Boater champion will be crowned after Day 2 and the Top 10 Boaters, Top 2 Boaters from each of the five regions (if not already in the Top 10), the Non-Boater champion and any Non-Boaters that have enough weight to be in the Top 10 boaters overall will advance to the championship round.
Monroe has played host to several B.A.S.S. tournaments and was the site for the 2014 B.A.S.S. Nation Championship that Elite Series angler Paul Mueller won as well as the 2015 championship claimed by Texan Albert Collins.
Neuville, who celebrates his 19th birthday today, planned to leave Friday and stay this weekend at a friend of David Cavell’s. Cavell, of Prairieville, was Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation’s first-place Boater at the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Central Regional Championship at Milford Lake.
The Loreauville outdoorsman said he will move into the Hilton Garden Inn for the duration of the tournament starting Monday. His parents, Tony and Donna Neuville of Loreauville, were scheduled to travel to the venue Wednesday.
The Highland Baptist Christian School graduate was unable to scout the Ouachita River since earning the berth in May. He has done some research.
“I’ve heard it can be good at times. I guess we’re going to find out,” he said. “I don’t know much about it. I haven’t got much information on it, either.”
Cypress trees and bushes along the shoreline are key areas to find bass, he has learned about the 640-mile Ouachita River.
“It seems like it sets up like the Red River in a way, a backwater fishery,” he said.
Neuville, who has been working at S&E Collision Repair LLC in New Iberia, prefished Saturday and today by himself on tournament waters before an off day for the entire field on Monday. Official practice day is Tuesday, when he must practice with Cavell, who has qualified for nationals four times.
When Neuville goes out alone this weekend, his intentions are to fish shallow but mostly focus on running the backwaters trying to get a feel for the river more than finding fish to “get an idea about the river, you know?”
Neuville is hopeful of extending his winning streak in 2021. He and Avery Derouen, the son of Ronnie and Stephanie Derouen of New Iberia, won the Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation State Championship in May, less than a month after he won the Non-Boater Division of the B.A.S.S. Nation Central Regional Championship in Kansas.
“I’m just excited to experience it,” he said about his berth in the B.A.S.S. Nation national finals in his home state.
This week’s second- and third-place Boaters and Non-Boater champion earn all-paid entry fees to all divisions of the Basspro.com Bassmaster Opens in 2022.
The Top 3 anglers from the overall championship standings earn a berth to the 2022 Bassmaster Classic. The B.A.S.S. Nation champion also earns the title “Nation’s Best,’ which includes a Bassmaster Elite Series berth and use of a fully rigged Nation’s Best tournament boat for a year, which is the route New Iberian Caleb Sumrall took to the Elites.
Neuville’s future plans include fishing the Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation two qualifiers as a Boater next year as well as fishing all the Bassmaster Central Opens. With that in mind he’s trying to confirm sponsorships locally and whenever he travels to tournament sites, like Monroe.
