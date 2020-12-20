It’s time to get out and about to deliver goodies to outdoorsmen in the Teche Area.
As this topsy-turvy year winds down, Donta Claus will ride again by boat and ATV to deliver the goods to the residents of Cajun Country. We love to play in the great outdoors, thank goodness, because this year it took our mind off whatever ails the nation. I’ll drop off something for all, everything from A to Z, like fishing tackle, shotgun shells, waterproof raingear,, etc., and some specialties for some who have meant so much to the outdoors scene in the heart of the Sportsman’s Paradise.
I wish everyone a safe, blessed and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Without further ado, here ya geaux:
Brooks Amy: Saltwater fishing rodeo title for you, your boat and/or your son. Add one or more deer for you or Hayden.
Troy Amy: Speckled trout management plans you, we, can live with when the LWFC acts next October. Oh, and no back pain.
Gordie Babineaux: Accelerated cleanup and repairs to hunting camp, great quail hunting and excellent health in 2021.
Beau Beaullieu: More awareness and support next time for legislation that “… will encourage job growth that provides a better life and strengthens Louisiana working families.”
Mackie Boudreaux: Hearty welcome back as weighmaster of the Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo, along with a functioning main scale.
Dickie Broussard: Again, more strikes than spares, plus a healthy and Happy New Year.
Danny Bulliard: Alarm clock to wake you before the guys slip off to go dove hunting, plus more big bass like you had in three tournaments last year, including a 6.10 in the WN Hawg Fights BTS Classic.
Pat Caffery Jr.: Golden Good Samaritan Award to the man who goes out of his way to see if he can help an old friend with an injury, plus good health and brisk business.
Will Chapman: Reservation for a guided sac-a-lait fishing trip on a pontoon boat for a family outing around Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Damein Clements: Clutch finishes in qualifiers on the Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation tour in ’21.
Quentin Comeaux: Duck limits down the stretch of the season and successful defense of the Southcentral Fishing Association AOY.
Malcolm Crochet: Beaucoup fishing trips with your wife, granddaughter and friends, plus a run at bass club title.
Jake Darden: Productive pheasant hunting on your next annual trip to Kansas, plus leads on killer(s) of two Louisiana black bears.
Marty Delaune: Great duck hunting results down the stretch with your good friends and some productive sac-a-lait fishing trips with “Doc” Elias.
Carroll Delahoussaye: Sac-a-lait ganged up like those consecutive days you and “Boo” tapped ’em but good in West Fork.
Keith Delahoussaye: Successful defense of your SFA title with big catches here or Four League Bay.
Jarrod Derouen: Trophy-sized redfish, speckled trout and, oh, yes, bass like the one between 8 ½-9 pounds you caught and released March 7 in Lake Fausse Pointe.
Dustin Dore: Fat bass on Fat Tuesday. Do it again Mardi Gras Day, like you did this year with an 8.99-pounder that morning in Sandy Cove.
Steve Doumit: Big bass and first place BOTH days in your Coteau Bass Hustlers tournament next spring at Toledo Bend.
Ronnie Dressel: Bass biting the business end of your line consistently in your pond, in the lake or Basin.
Dicky Fitzgerald: Louisiana Bass Anglers AOY title in 2021.
Jason Foster: Growing membership in Ducks Unlimited.
Nanci Fouquier: Big antlered deer in your ’scope down the stretch this season.
Jimmy Gravois: Good health, good fishing and good returns on the 52 Fearless Super Interceptor, plus other boat-building endeavors harking back to those special Gravois hulls.
Nick Gravois: Good times outdoors with sons and daughter and prosperous new year for Louisiana Boiled Seafood/Sis’ Sneaux & Geaux.
Ricky Gravois: Enough deer for six tags before the 2020-21 season ends, plus success on the pitch for your sons and daughter.
Phil Haney: A great spring of bassin’ at Toledo Bend and an overall blessed 2021.
Hank Harris: Bass tournament wins and other rewarding trips on the water.
John Hebert: Timely end to sugar cane grinding to allow more time with family and to get after the sac-a-lait.
Marlin Hebert: Successful year of bass fishing like you and your son, Colby, had in 2019, including your AOY in the Coteau Bass Hustlers.
Felix Jeanminette: Beaucoup bream and sac-a-lait on trips with your father, Horace, or by yourself, and good health for all.
Bubba Judice: Return with your buddies to Wax Lake Outlet duck hunting hotspots where you stand up, shoulder a shotgun and choose your duck.
Keo Khamphilavong: Successful plunge into either the IFA Redfish Tour, the Redfish World Series or Elite Redfish Series and season’s supply of lemonhead Matrix Shad.
Chris Landry: Big fat mulligan (and fixes) for LSU football that went from heaven (“natty” to cap unbeaten season) in 2019 to hell in a hurry in 2020, perfect health and an opportunity to go on vacation.
Ross Landry: Quality health and beaucoup bass while fishing with brother-in-law/buddy Phil Haney.
Chad LeBlanc: IR&GC Saltwater Fishing Rodeo titles in the Inside Division, for you and your hard-fishing crew in ’21.
Kenny LeBlanc: Complete Lake Fausse Pointe State Park recovery from devastating flood, as well as enjoyable times working in Mother Nature’s back yard.
Cade Lipari: Sportsman of the Year Plaque from WN Hawg Fights BTS and a safe place to put your Hawg Fights chip and wallet on Wednesdays.
Mark Lipari: Reunion of the ol’ duck huntin’ gang with limits for all at “Forked Island,” “Wigeon Island” and “Pintail Pass.”
Tommy Lipari: Another “wrap” job for the local Bassmaster Elite angler, plus brisk business with time to wet a line.
Bubbie Lopez: Strong run and finish in Angler of the Year race in the Louisiana Bass Anglers.
Blake Miguez: Relaxing “offseason” in the outdoors, fishing and hunting, another marksmanship title and support in both chambers to do what’s right for Louisiana.
Brian Napier: More rewarding saltwater fishing trips, all devoid of mishaps like one that injured your son, Josh, in July. Happy hooking!
Dennis Narcisse: Enough quality bass to emerge as top money winner again in the next Big Bass Classic.
Don Naquin: Cajun Energy Bars (boudin!), good country music, rousing T.K. Hulin tunes, trips to the spectacular Courtyard Rome Riverwalk and the good, retired life for you and Val in Georgia.
Hunter Neuville: Two or more wins in the many bass tournaments you fish, plus a trouble-free year with that outboard motor.
Mike O’Brien: Huge buck in your ’scope, special food plot that foils feral hogs and a 10-pound class bass in that exact bush you got the 7-9 (and your buddy, Paul Resweber, pulled out the 10.12) in April at Toledo Bend.
Keith Price: Trophy buck within bow range before the season ends.
Glenn Quebedeaux: Year free of health problems, rejuvenated Bundick Lake and bassin’ trips with Santa Claus.
Braxton Resweber: More clutch bass tournament wins like you earned in the Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation Fall Qualifier at Toledo Bend. And best of luck at the 2021 B.A.S.S. Nation Regional.
Paul Resweber: Big bass of the 2021 Texas Oilman’s Bass Invitational, one even bigger than the 10.12 you had in that tournament this year while fishing with Mike O’Brien.
Brad Romero: Louisiana Sportsman subscription, plus multiple bass tournament wins in 2021.
Andre “Tank” Sampay: Successful defense of Angler of the Year title in the Bullet Bass Club.
“Tee Roy” Savoy: Large turnout for Big Bass Classic, more volunteers and plenty of boiled crabs, safe travels and positive test results for Jackie.
Randal “Rooster” Savoy: Same gifts as for Brad Romero.
Johnny Schexnayder: More bass tournament results like the well-deserved win at a WN Hawg Fights BTS in Lake Fausse Pointe , plus no backaches.
Armond Schwing: With your community involvement, including DU, high school coaching and love for family and friends, designation as Mayor of Main Street II.
Chet Schwing: Limits of speckled trout and/or sac-a-lait as often as possible, weather and water conditions permitting.
Jacob Shoopman: High-rise kitchen table with matching chairs, seating chart driving tiller handle outboard, more frozen lasagna dishes, Big Red Ws on the pitch through February, successful AOY defense and fun in WN Hawg Fights BTS and a Ranger RT198P with 150-h.p. Mercury Pro XS.
Joshua Shoopman: Enough toilet paper to last through 2020, fewer “red-eyes” and rewarding “block-to-block,” plus convenient transport to and from 703 Victory.
June Shoopman: Merry theme: Home is where the heart is … There’s no place like home … Home sweet home. After 4 ½ months in our home away from home, a chance, finally, to sleep, wake up and live in your home of 30-plus years. And serving of nachos supreme ASAP at The Den.
Mike Sinitiere: Enough Chicken Kabobs for the ensuing bass fishing season, fishing cap with interchanging logos for boat/motor brand, latest and greatest from Delta Lures and more bass tournaments payoffs in 2021.
Todd Spurlock: Man of the Hour Award for quick response to a neighbor’s serious accident and significant hours on the water or in the woods with your sons, Shay and Ty.
Brandy St. Germain: One or more saltwater fishing rodeo titles and a blessed year for the St. Germains.
Josh St. Germain: Memorable hunting and fishing trips with your boys and the missus.
Ben Suit: Repeat of your brother-brother team’s 2020 WN Hawg Fights BTS start in 2021, plus many evening tournament wins, and another 4.00-pound bass in the Bob Sealy Big Bass Splash.
Kevin Suit: Back-to-back years “turning back the clock” in bass tournaments, strong finish to the fishing around Dulac, as well as a dream finish at the Best Six on a Louisiana Bass Cats team with sons Ben and Zach.
Zach Suit: Ride to AOY in Louisiana Bass Cats for the second straight year, plus “play with tackle” Hawg Fight days at Jacob’s.
Caleb Sumrall: Consistent Top 40 finishes on the Bassmaster Elite Series tour, at least one of those @bass_nation blue trophies that you asked Santa Claus for Dec. 10, continued Success and Xpress, and a bull elk next year in Arizona.
Dustin Theriot: One more “Classic finish” to win another WN Hawg Fights BTS season-ender with your cousin, Braxton Resweber.
Joey Trahan: More Coteau Bass Hustlers tournaments like your first-place showing Feb. 8 in Lake Fausse Pointe.
Dylan Trim: Buck with big ol’ horns — within shooting range — larger than the 10-point, 250-pound you got Jan. 11 in northeast Louisiana.
Chris Vedrines: Many more trips to scenic Catherine’s Landing near Hot Springs, Arkansas, and pizza pies from Delucas Pizzeria.
Wesley Verret Jr.: Trophy-sized bass, one as big or bigger than the 9.21-pound bass you caught May 16 at Lake Fausse Pointe.
Andre Weber: How about a triple? Not one, not two but three 7-pound plus bass next spring in the lake to eclipse the two giants (7.25- and 8.50-pounders) you boated in a four-day period in mid-March.
Eric White: Memorable hunting and fishing trips with your grandson and a great 2021 Duck Wake.
Gordie White: A trip “bigger” and, perhaps, better than the Massachusetts/Rhode Island duck hunt you enjoyed in January. Have a good’un!
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.