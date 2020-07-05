What a week it was, starting Tuesday, especially.
There was good news that day, getting out and bassin’ in the Atchafalaya Basin for the first time in 2020, plus the well-attended free anglers supper for this holiday weekend’s saltwater fishing rodeo at Cypremort Point, and the bad news, i.e., the cancelation of what would have been the next saltwater fishing rodeo for the Teche Area.
So many, many of us have been waiting for the nation’s last great overflow swamp to fall to a fishable level and it did, finally, over the past few weeks as the Atchafalaya River stage dipped into the 13s at Butte La Rose, then fell into the 12s. The NOAA Atchafalaya River forecast calls for it to be at 11 today and just above 10 on Wednesday when the WN Hawg Fights BTS fishes out of Myette Point Boat Landing.
Beaucoup area bass, sac-a-lait and bream anglers took advantage of the fall as it got to lucky 13. Those guys and gals got on the fish and stayed with them as the water dropped.
After fishing Lake Dauterive-Fausse Pointe almost exclusively since mid-January, we were so weary of the same ol’, same ol’, even though it did give up eight bass weighing more than 7 pounds (two over 7, five over 8 and one over 9). The lake was fishing small this spring and early summer because of water conditions and the fishing pressure was unreal in the fishable areas.
I was so damned glad to put my boat in the Atchafalaya Basin around midday Tuesday out of Myette Point Boat Landing. It was like hooking up with a dear old friend, the place that hooked me to move here from Missouri.
It was so beautiful out there. I ran the river and the G.A. Cut and ducked into some old favorites looking for some likely places for bass. I was on Cloud Nine Tuesday.
I feel fortunate to be able to enjoy that place I reverently refer to as God’s Country. Heck, last year it didn’t fall to a fishable level until August. We had a cup of tea, really, because it shot right back up within two months.
The free anglers supper for the 67th annual Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo this holiday weekend was held Tuesday evening at the VFW Hall in Lydia. Approximately 50 people attended the event, according to IR&GC board member Brandy St. Germain of Sorrell, whose husband, Josh, is the fishing rodeo chairman.
St. Germain talked about the supper Thursday morning soon after she delivered 27 trophies for the Junior Division, three Best All-Around Fisherman trophies and two Boat Captain’s Award championship buckets for the Inside Division and the Offshore Division. She picked them up Wednesday from Laser Kreations on Admiral Doyle Drive.
“The supper went well. We had about 50 people show up. We sold some tickets. The crawfish étouffée was delicious,” she said about the meal prepared by Kori LeBlanc of New Iberia, who used 10 pounds of crawfish and cooked the supper in two roasters. Green salad and bread also were served.
“There were a lot of familiar faces. We talked about the rodeo. Everybody’s ready to get out fishing, the whole purpose of this, to get outdoors and enjoy family time.”
The crowd was made up mostly of the young and old anglers who have supported the event for years, she said.
An interesting note about the fishing rodeo “trophies.” Actually, St. Germain said, the first- through third-place winners in each category of the Inside Division and Offshore Division will get vouchers for plaques that will be personalized at John Allain’s Laser Kreations.
Plaques are taking the place of cash prizes this year because of the COVID-19-related stress put on businesses and others who sponsor or donate to the IR&GC.
It was verified in a phone call Tuesday morning the 61st annual Kay-Cee Saltwater Fishing Rodeo won’t be held as scheduled over the Labor Day Weekend at Cypremort Point. That was bad news, sad news, a blow to the worthwhile organization and the fishermen who like to fish that fishing rodeo. (See related story on this page.) Hopefully, this coronavirus pandemic will be behind us and the fishing rodeo can be held in 2021.
DON SHOOPMAN is outdoors editor of The Daily Iberian.